News

Amazon filming Newcastle United documentary – Now confirmed

Back in August, there were claims that a behind the scenes documentary could be in the pipeline, with the likes of Netflix or Amazon potentially agreeing a deal.

Since the takeover in October 2021, Newcastle United an even more talked about football club.

Now on Wednesday we have had an update.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports revealing that camera crews have already been filming behind the scenes at St James’ Park / Newcastle United.

A deal having been agreed with Amazon for a four part documentary to be shown.

The man from Sky Sports saying that the Amazon series ‘will chart the club and its owners as they attempt to win a trophy and qualify for The Champions League’.

Here’s hoping that this will have a happy ending and any tears will be those of joy!

The Mag report – 13 August 2022:

Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon, according to a new media exclusive.

The Mail report that they want St James’ Park to be the focus for their next ‘All or Nothing’ fly on the wall documentary.

Amazon have already featured the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham.

Now they want to give Newcastle United the treatment.

The Mail say that the NUFC hierarchy have already had a number of approaches from various production companies wanting to cover the ongoing transformation at the club, but have rejected them all, interesting to see if Amazon get a different answer.

The report says that Amazon are planning to release their next All Or Nothing instalment in 2024.

So the plan would be to film at Newcastle United throughout the 2023/24 season.

There are obviously positives and negatives attached to any such project. A lot of free publicity and raised profile on the one hand, whilst of course also running the risk of some footage being broadcast that doesn’t present a positive image of your club.

We have of course already enjoyed the hilarious Sunderland ‘Til I Die which appeared on Netflix.

