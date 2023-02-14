News

Amanda Staveley to speak at ‘New money and the battle for growth’ event

The Financial Times have announced Amanda Staveley as one of the key speakers at their Business of Football Summit.

This will be held only days after Newcastle United take part in the Carabao Cup Final, the summit / conference to take place the 1st March and 2nd March.

The event, titled ‘New money and the battle for growth’, to be held in Mayfair, London.

As well as Amanda Staveley, the other key speakers include Javier Tebas who is President of La Liga, Richard Masters (CEO of Premier League) and Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Financial Times Business of Football Summit summary:

‘Private capital continues to flood into European football, with US investors taking a large slice of the pie.

While some of these investors may never have run a football club before, their understanding of the power of data and analytics in boosting fan engagement, their experience in negotiating media rights, and their fresh ideas on branding could be transformative.

But with the finances of even the most famous clubs under pressure, do these investors have a magic formula to boost returns and win trophies? How can they ensure growth in the current football economy?

The Business of Football Summit returns for its fifth edition to discuss these issues and more, including the Euros’ impact on the women’s game.

Leading investors, club and league executives, regulators, broadcasters, tech innovators, advisors and other influencers will share their insights in discussion with FT journalists, in-person in London and virtually before a global audience.’

