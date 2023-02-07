Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin opens up on disappointment of left out of the team BUT committed to Eddie Howe

I think fair to say that Allan Saint-Maximin is the Newcastle United player that there is the biggest range of views amongst fans about.

He is certainly one of the most talked about.

Where he perhaps sticks out the most and I believe almost much every Newcastle United fans would agree with this, whether they are his biggest fan or not, is that Allan Saint-Maximin is pretty much the only player Eddie Howe inherited, who hasn’t over these past 15 or 16 months played better overall, than he did pre-Eddie Howe arriving.

In his final 12 Premier League starts last season under Eddie Howe, Allan Saint-Maximin and his teammates won nine of them, so it wasn’t a case of not contributing. Just maybe a feeling the change of playing style not ideal for ASM and losing a bit of his edge as the team collectively got better results.

Injuries have played a sizeable part with Allan Saint-Maximin since Eddie Howe arrived, particularly this season.

Starting this season well, he helped Newcastle beat Forest and then get a very credible draw at Brighton, before then an absolutely top class display saw Allan Saint-Maximin tear Manchester City apart and ASM create all three goals. The following game away at Wolves and once again the Frenchman Newcastle’s biggest threat, scoring a supreme right foot long range volley to get NUFC a late equaliser. However, the winger found to be injured after that match and whilst he struggled for fitness and form (in mainly sub appearances), his the team prospered.

The two semi-final sub appearances against Southampton, especially away, appeared to indicate ASM was potentially on his way back. On Saturday though he really struggled to impact the game going forward and actually some of his tracking back was arguably more impressive.

Bruno’s absence didn’t help, especially as this appeared to affect the entire midfield with no like for like alternative available, so players found themselves in different roles across the middle, with this definitely not helping Allan Saint-Maximin.

Whilst at the same time accepting that at times he wasn’t helping himself, especially a few incidents of waiting for the ball to come to him, instead of coming to the ball, allowing interceptions.

Allan Saint-Maximin talking about his situation as it now stands, with a cup final and top four spot to play for.

Allan Saint-Maximin speaking to The Northern Echo – 6 February 2023:

“The manager’s choice makes sense (to stick with the same team even after Allan Saint-Maximin returned from injury) because I go an injury.

“I didn’t lose any game when I was on the pitch (at the start of the season), this is something very, very important for me. The coach knows that.

“That’s why I have a very good relationship with him because he knows what I’m capable of.

“But when I came back from injury, the team was winning a lot of games, so they have a lot of credit to keep going.”

“I want to be honest because I’m not going to lie.

“When you are in the situation (of not playing much), a lot of teams can see that and think it’s the right opportunity to come and buy the player.

“But I’m very proud to be here and the most important thing for me is to play.

“I will always try to be in a position where I play every game because no player plays football to be on the bench.

“Sometimes, though, you need to understand the situation.

“When I was playing, the team did not lose a game and I did my job, but when I was not there, the team kept playing well and didn’t lose either.”

Carabao Cup final?

“I’m not going to lie, we think about the final, but we are professional.

“We know the league is so important, so every game we try to be focused and win.”

