Alan Shearer – This is excellent from the main man ahead of Newcastle United taking on Manchester United

Alan Shearer led Newcastle United onto the pitch.

Just under 24 years ago, May 1999.

After nine minutes it looked like finally this was going to be Newcastle’s day, ending 30 years of hurt, without any silverware, 44 years if you were talking domestic trophies.

Manchester United’s main man and captain Roy Keane forced off through injury, surely this was it.

Only two minutes later it was indeed ‘it’, as Keane’s replacement Teddy Sheringham scored and went on to be man of the match in a 2-0 victory.

Alan Shearer did everything in his power that day to bring home a trophy but up against the best team in Europe it was a massive task, Newcastle United returned to Tyneside with nothing, as Man U picked up the second of what would prove to be three in total.

Looking back at that 1999 FA Cup final, when you consider that Newcastle ‘s back four that day was Griffin, Dabizas, Charvet and Domi, up against Solskjaer, Cole, Sheringham, Giggs, Scholes and Beckham, maybe we were always doomed, no matter what Alan Shearer and NUFC’s other better players did that day.

A defence of Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn would certainly though have given Newcastle United a better chance.

It is now 54 (since Fairs Cup) and 68 years (since FA Cup) of hurt and Alan Shearer is now doing his bit from the sidelines.

Willing this Newcastle United win against a Man Utd side who are good…but certainly nowhere near the level of that 1999 team.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Radio Newcastle:

“I love the football club and what Eddie is doing and I just want them to win it for the fans.

“I can’t wait. It has been a long time, too long, I’m excited, just like the rest of the Toon Army.

“I’m going there with friends and family, it’s going to be a good day – if we win.

“I’m there as a fan on Sunday, that drive up to Wembley way when you can see the Newcastle fans – it’s the only time I wish I could put my boots back on.

“I’m now one of them and I appreciate what they’re about and what they’ve been through.

“I was at both semi-finals and Southampton away, I sat looking at the crowd more than the game. I’m just amazed by their passion to travel 330 miles from Newcastle to Southampton then work the next morning.

“I want Newcastle to win for the fans, where they’ve been, what they’ve had to put up with and how long it has been.

“I can picture the scenes if Newcastle win that trophy.

“Wembley (pictured below ahead of that 1999 final) is only a place for winners.

“It’s a blooming horrible place when you don’t win.

“I’ve been there in finals and semi-finals and it’s horrible for the players if you lose and for the fans.

“It’s only great after if you’re able to win. Losing there, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

“I lived the dream, now they’re living the dream – they’re lucky boys. As soon as you leave the hotel it’s a great journey to Wembley and seeing the black and white shirts, the cheering, the scarves, it’s just incredible. It sent a shiver down my spine.”

Newcastle United good enough?

“Do I think Newcastle are good enough?

“Yes, I do.

“Bruno is back, which is a big plus.

“What will give Newcastle hope is if you look at Manchester United’s form, particularly against Leicester, Leicester could’ve had two or three goals so hopefully that will be positive for Newcastle.”

Top four or win the Carabao Cup?

“Give me the trophy.

“I would gladly finish mid-table if it meant Newcastle won a trophy.

“It’s been far too long. I want and need Newcastle to win a trophy in my lifetime.

“I was here in 1998 and 1999 when we had to do a parade on the back of losing the FA Cup final. There was a quarter of a million people there. It was pretty embarrassing.

“Imagine the reaction if Newcastle come back with a trophy and I want to see it – give me a trophy any day.

“I can only imagine what Newcastle would be like on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and the next 10 years if Newcastle win the Carabao Cup final.”

