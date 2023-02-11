Opinion

Aaron Hughes – One of our own

Aaron Hughes (or to give his full title – Aaron William Hughes MBE) was born in Cookstown, County Tyrone in 1979.

In 1996 he was the latest protege from Northern Ireland on Newcastle United’s books, following in the footsteps of the likes of David Craig, Willie McFaul, Tommy Cassidy, Michael O’Neill and Tommy Wright.

Aaron made his first team debut for the Toon in 1997, at of all places Camp Nou in the Champions League against Barcelona.

Over the next couple of seasons he had to be patient and wait for his big chance to come again.

In the 1999 FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Aaron Hughes came on as substitute for the injured Steve Howey in the 34th minute. He played with a maturity beyond his years, and was pivotal in our 2-0 victory, that sent us back to the twin towers for the second season in a row.

Unfortunately, Aaron was then left out of Ruud Gullit’s Cup Final squad but adversity just seemed to make him more determined.

After Bobby Robson’s arrival, Aaron Hughes soon became a first team regular. Although often used as a right-back he was very versatile and could also play on the left, at centre-back, or slot into the midfield.

He reminded me a little of Irving Nattrass in the 1970s and I can pay him no higher compliment than that.

Sir Bobby’s team were a pleasure to behold in the early 2000s, and Aaron Hughes was thought of as one of our own. He obviously loved the club and proudly just got on with his job, as they say.

There was the fantastic Champions League campaign of 2002/03, when Newcastle United became the first club ever to qualify for the second group phase, despite losing their first three group games.

After finishing third in the Premier League in 2003, Newcastle were drawn to play Partizan Belgrade in a two-legged play-off for Champions League qualification.

It was Aaron Hughes who bravely stepped up, but then suffered the heartbreak of missing the decisive penalty at St James’ Park in the penalty shoot out, after the two sides still couldn’t be separated after 220 sapping minutes of football.

Aaron Hughes and Newcastle United’s next European adventure came in the UEFA Cup in 2003/04. We were eventually thwarted in the semi-finals by a Didier Drogba inspired Marseille.

Graeme Souness took over the managerial reins at Gallowgate, just a few weeks into what was to be Aaron Hughes’ final season at Newcastle.

In May 2005 I was extremely disappointed when Souness sanctioned the sale of Aaron to Aston Villa for a paltry £1m fee.

This was a player who still had a lot left in the tank and he ‘got’ the place and the supporters (I know I often bang on about this, but to me this is one of the most important ingredients of becoming a successful player on Tyneside).

After two years at Villa, Aaron’s next stop was Fulham, and he was part of another European fairytale when the Cottagers reached the 2010 Europa League Final.

There were spells later on in the Championship with both QPR and Brighton.

Aaron Hughes eventually finished his playing career in the SPL with Heart of Midlothian, at the grand old age of 40 in 2019.

Aaron had made his Northern Ireland debut as an 18 year old back in 1998. He captained the side from 2003 until his international retirement in 2011. He is the third most capped Northern Irishman after his Steven Davis and the great Pat Jennings.

He also made 455 Premier League appearances in his career and was never sent off, that is why he was revered for his discipline wherever he plied his trade.

Aaron Hughes was appointed Technical Director of the Irish Football Association in 2022. He was previously awarded his MBE from Queen Elizabeth for his ‘Services to Football’ in 2020.

I would also like to thank Aaron on behalf of all of us for his admirable past service to Newcastle United.

HTL

