A strange feeling today as a Newcastle United fan

A day when Newcastle United finally lost a Premier League match this season at St James’ Park, the final score Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2.

The fact that I am finding losing today a strange feeling, tells us long suffering and yet loyal NUFC fans everything!

Only our second defeat in the Premier League this season, an unbelievable record for this team.

Like him or not, Jurgen Klopp pre match hit the nail on the head, when pre-match he said ‘it’s not as if this Newcastle team is unrecognisable’. To me this is the highest of compliments Klopp could pay Eddie Howe, his coaching staff and players.

The reaction from the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Carragher post-match, once again paying compliments to this NUFC team / squad, many of the same players as the one who were so used to battling relegation, indeed 14 of the 20 matchday squad on Saturday were players already at the club when Eddie Howe arrived.

We stayed solid enough and created chances of our own against Liverpool, who let’s face it, haven’t all of a sudden became a bad team, just a team having a bad spell which looks firmly behind them now.

It is Nick Pope who I feel most sorry for, missing a League Cup final, a final we perhaps wouldn’t be in without him.

It’s times like this where the togetherness of this group of players will be crucial, they will no doubt be there for Nick Pope and each other as they move on and put a line through today and now focus on that Wembley final and a chance to write themselves into the history of the club and become legends.

I want to end by thanking Eddie Howe, his coaching staff and the players for the journey they have put us on and wish them all the very best on Sunday.

Howay the lads!!

(In many ways the football felt insignificant really, given the news we all feared was finally confirmed, that sadly former player Christian Atsu lost his life in the terrible earthquakes that his southern Turkey and northern Syria. Thoughts go to Christian’s family, a very good player who played a crucial part in where we find our club today. R.I.P Christian.)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

