Opinion

A song for Wembley

Long time reader, no time contributor. Here goes ahead of Wembley!

Wow, what a season.

Before I get to the main crux of my article, I just want to shout out to our owners, directors, staff, managers, coaches, scouting network, players, etc etc. This last year-ish has been a total turnaround and I’m not sure that they have done ANYTHING ‘wrong’. No faux pas, no mad mistakes, no bad decisions, no social slip-ups.

How can this be, after the inane, mundane, misery that we were dealt by the previous regime??? I’m sure Monk would disagree on the basis of the FA Cup exit, but hey ho, you can’t please everyone.

Anyway, this is a bit of a leftfield request, to be honest.

I want to spread the word on a new song – a song for the final at Wembley; a song to have a bit of fun with; a song that I want to hear bellowing out around Newcastle, London, everywhere! In particular I want to hear it down Wembley Way.

Even better that the song is to the tune of a well known chart hit, namely Shotgun, by George Ezra. A song that we will regularly happen upon when we’re listening to the radio at work, when we’re out in the pub, when we’re in the car, on the train, watching the telly. Anywhere, everywhere, all the time!

So here goes. Like it or don’t like it. Spread the word. Sing it to your wife. Sing it to your boss. Sing it over and over and let’s hear it ringing round St James Park and in three weeks time!

Yes it’s a bit long, I know, but better to put too much effort in than not enough right? You only need to know the chorus! Imagine after we win, and they play Shotgun on the PA at Wembley and we’re all smashing out the chorus of this?? I’ve got goosebumps already.

(By the way, I will be bringing my guitar and jumping on the 07:55 Newcastle to Kings Cross train on the morning of Sunday 26 Feb at York [I live in Leeds], getting in to KX at 11:04. I’m hoping it is the most memorable train journey ever, and I hope to get a good old singalong on the way down. Even better if there are some stray Mancs on there too. BTW as of midday on 1st Feb there’s still reasonable rooms of four at Zedwell Piccadilly Circus ).

Shotgun (Toon Toon)

Homegrown Geordie Nation, Wembley station.

Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road

Something changed in the atmosphere

It’s Eddie Howe, he’s f…… brilliant

I could get used to this

Time flies by in the black and white

Stick around cos we’re no longer s….

There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of

When you see us you know we’re alright

We’ll be shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

They’re from the south of the Equator, navigator

It’s Big Joe. And Bruno!

Trippier, Schar, Joe Willock

Big Dan Burn the Geordie rock!

I could get used to this

Time flies by in the black and white

Stick around cos we’re no longer s….

There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of

When you see us you know we’re alright

We’ll shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll be shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

Isak in attack

And Botman at back

Nick Pope in our goal

And we don’t look back (back, back)

We’ll be shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll be shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON (BLACK AND WHITE ARMY)

We’ll shouting TOON TOON

Underneath the TOON TOON

Feeling like a TOON TOON TOON TOON TOON TOON TOON TOON!

