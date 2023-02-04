Opinion

A perfect storm hits Newcastle United

Saturday night ended Newcastle 1 West Ham 1.

What had started as a perfect night / late afternoon, had by the final whistle ended up as one where I think fans were already tasting their first post-match pint after what became a frustrating match.

Joe Willock scoring in the opening minute, only for VAR to intervene and the ‘goal’ chalked off due to the ball having gone out of play in the build up.

Only seconds later though, a class Sean Longstaff through ball sliced through the West Ham defence and Callum Wilson gave Fabianski no chance with a clinical left foot finish.

It ended up though a bit of a perfect storm for Newcastle United after all, where certain weaknesses were more exposed than usual, as well as thinking if only…

Whilst a draw was maybe the fairest of the three possible outcomes, I think certainly if it was a choice of only picking a deserved winner without the draw, it was clearly NUFC.

It was roughly a case of Newcastle the better team in the opening half hour and the same in the final 30 minutes or so, whilst West Ham had the bit in the middle either side of half-time.

However, the fact West Ham scored with their only effort on target tells you they didn’t really pull NUFC properly apart.

It was only really set-pieces where the visitors had any kind of threat on a few occasions and it was from one of these they scored their goal.

A decent corner from the Milburn / Leazes corner ended up a bit fortuitously falling for Paqueta at the far side of goal, his shot was decent but when you see replays, both Trippier and Pope did nothing wrong as they made themselves as big a target as possible as they threw themselves towards the direction of the shot from around eight yards out. The ball ‘perfectly’ going through Trippier’s legs and then four or five yards behind the defender, the ball also passing between Pope’s legs as he also tried to dive and block. I reckon 19 times out of 20 in that situation, one or the other would have blocked the shot as the did the right thing.

Paqueta has had a very poor season after becoming West Ham’s record signing and the fact that he scored his first Premier League goal in open play (his only other a penalty), on a day when his best mate Bruno was powerless in the stands to influence things, was beyond cruel.

If only…Bruno had been playing Newcastle would have won.

If only…Alexander Isak had been available, Newcastle would have won, in my opinion.

If only…Tuesday hadn’t drained the usual energy levels to an extent, then Newcastle would have won.

If only…Newcastle United had a direct replacement to play in that number 6 Bruno role, Eddie Howe wouldn’t have had to shift around a number of players in Willock, Joelinton and Longstaff, none of who were as good as recent times.

If only…Newcastle had a bit of strength in depth.

With the likes of Bruno, Isak and Targett all missing, it meant the only real positive substitution available to Eddie Howe was Anthony Gordon.

He was the big positive of the night, coming on and looking very much the part. Confident on the ball, running with it, some good passes and one great one, setting Callum Wilson free in almost as good a chance as the goal. He was still put clear but just slightly off centre and whilst he got in the box and had the chance to shoot one on one with the keeper he took maybe just one touch too many and the defender got back to make a great saving challenge against the odds.

If Callum Wilson had cut across just another yard or so central, the defender wouldn’t have been able to do that without giving away a penalty.

In actual fact, Wilson could and maybe should have had a hat-trick, as another late chance saw him with a free header six yards out and anywhere but straight at the keeper would have been a goal.

West Ham pressed in that middle third of the match and Newcastle were unable to break the lines and keep possession and threaten. Instead the visitors controlled that part of the game for the half hour or so starting shortly before their equaliser.

Allan Saint-Maximin thrown in for his first Premier League start since August and he just didn’t fire. If Newcastle had been their more dominant usual selves, he may have shone, however, he didn’t sparkle at all.

In terms of underlying weaknesses exposed more clearly, whilst Dan Burn has been a real star this season, apart from the odd exception he isn’t a left-back who is at his best going forward. As Newcastle struggled for inspiration, the left side was bleak in terms of threat, ASM not able to get into the game and Dan Burn with all the willingness to try and help the team get forward, but not the skill set.

When you then have so many others who don’t tend to carry the ball into the box, as in Longstaff, Joelinton and Willock, it then puts so much expectation on the right side of Trippier and Almiron.

Apart from Anthony Gordon sub appearance and Callum Wilson back amongst the goals, the defence as usual stepped up, apart from to an extent on the one effort on target and goal from the corner.

I think fair to say none of the other five subs (Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser) will be at Newcastle United next season and it just sums up the lack of depth available to Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United have a core quality squad of two keepers, today’s 10 starting outfield players, plus Isak, Gordon, Bruno and Targett, this summer will bring further additions and indeed, if retaining a top four place, that could help to add more again.

Eddie Howe is still building a squad and success now is a massive bonus. Simple fact is that when we have a massive week like this one now gone, NUFC can ill afford not to have all (quality) hands on deck and a few on the bench to help give added threat.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

