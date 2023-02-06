Opinion

A Newcastle United fan and a brave new world

Whenever we drop points, particularly at St James’ Park, many a Newcastle United fan seems unable to resist returning to the default position of doom and gloom.

Perhaps it’s because the trophy cupboard has collected almost nothing except cobwebs since 1969, when we won a third-rate European competition. I don’t intend to belittle what was a superb achievement by Bobby Moncur and his teammates but the European Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup were the tournaments for domestic champions. The Inter-Cities Fairs Cup was for the also-rans.

We had qualified by finishing 10th with a goal difference of minus 13 in the 1967-68 First Division. We had won 13, lost 14 and drawn 15 of our 42 matches.

The 1970s brought two Wembley cup final defeats, the 1990s two more, as well as the gut-wrenching challenge for the title by the Entertainers.

I’d be surprised if any of this is news to you, with the possible exception of a few stats.

Are the 50+ years of only secondary success the reason for the downbeat mood that’s all too evident in so many views on The Mag comments section? Are these supporters bracing themselves for more of the same?

If that’s the case, maybe they can be excused. When expectations are extremely modest, there’s little danger of feeling disappointed.

Danger, though, is something to be embraced, not avoided. It’s closely related to hope. And without hope, what’s the point?

Which is why I look at the Premier League table today and see lots of reasons to be cheerful.

We are in fourth place after 21 games, with a goal difference of plus 22. Only Arsenal and Man City can better that (goal difference). Brighton, seen by some of our fans as a big threat to our push for a Champions League berth, are the next best on plus 11. Funnily enough, the Albion fans with whom I talk football down here in Sussex fear their team won’t score enough goals this season. Brighton will, admittedly, be only three points behind us if they win their game in hand, but they have to make the long trip north. I’ll be shocked if they finish above us this season.

Who else could rain on our parade? Spurs?

They are a point behind us in fifth but have played a game more and have a goal difference of only plus 10. We put on one of our best performances of the season at Naming Rights Here Stadium before the World Cup break. Their defence is poor and their keeper a liability. I’ll be amazed if they finish above us this season.

Liverpool? You’re ‘aving a laugh!

Yes, they are the one Premier League team to beat us this season, thanks to some highly questionable work from the match officials. Yes, they have a game in hand. Yes, they have a winning mentality. But that mentality is massively misplaced in this campaign. A total of 29 points from 20 matches hardly suggests a top four finish. Their goal difference is positive only because Bournemouth rolled over and lost 9-0 at Anfield in August. They are a busted flush. I’ll be astounded if they finish above us this season.

Brentford? Fulham? Chelsea?

They have two things in common. All of them play home games in west London. And none of them will overtake us.

The number of reasons for that assertion is longer than the list of Ivan Toney’s alleged betting indiscretions, longer than the list of celebrity fans at Craven Cottage, longer than the list of Todd Boehly’s transfer targets. I’ll be astonished, staggered and dumbfounded if they finish above us this season, even though we still have to play at Brentford and Chelsea.

There’s a sporting cliche you’ve probably heard: “Fail to prepare and prepare to fail.” There’s no evidence Eddie Howe and his merry men have failed to prepare for any and every eventuality since taking charge of Newcastle United.

We have the best defence, the fewest defeats and a fantastic team spirit.

Now is the time for all our supporters to show belief. We can win the League Cup this month and we can qualify for the Champions League in May.

Forget the past. What’s gone is gone. As a Newcastle United fan, look forward with hope in your hearts to the brave new world.

