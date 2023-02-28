A must read for Newcastle United fans – Something like this rarely comes along

Opinion

A must read for Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans had a lot to say ahead of Sunday’s match with Wembley.

As usual, a mix of the good, the bad and the ugly.

This was the case for Newcastle United fans before Sunday, whether they were writing something on The Mag or wherever.

Every so often though, something comes along that really hits the mark.

Even better, it is written by somebody who is completely oblivious to how this will be received and reacted to.

Something that is simply written from the heart rather than for attention but nevertheless, ends up really grabbing the attention of so many.

That was the case last Tuesday (21 February) when Ron, a Geordie currently living in Hull, sent in his first ever contribution to The Mag.

We have republished that below, so everybody can understand where this is coming from.

With this pre-cup final article getting such an incredible reaction, here at The Mag we asked Ron if he wouldn’t mind doing a follow up this week, regardless of which way things went at Wembley.

We are really grateful that Ron agreed and this new article is also published below.

The Mag – 28 February 2023

Ron wrote this article ahead of the Carabao Cup Final: ‘I am in the last year of my life and this is the final chance for me to see us win something domestic’ on The Mag – Tuesday 21 February 2023:

In 1955, Newcastle United won our last major domestic trophy, the FA Cup.

I was three years old and knew nothing about it until a few years later.

I was 10 years old when I went to my first match with my uncle and experienced the crazy noise and passion in the Leazes end and from that day onwards, Newcastle United has been part of my very being.

From that moment throughout all the ups and downs – relegation, Fairs Cup glory.

Great managers such as Joe Harvey, Wor Bobby and latterly Rafa Benitez, to the one who could possibly become the best of all of them, Eddie Howe.

Not forgetting the dross epitomised by Souness, Gullit and JFK (J F…… Kinnear for f sake!), I have been staunch in my support for the team and ever hopeful that one day we might again have a side to be proud of.

I think we are almost there with massive thanks to a certain woman called Amanda who has shown such resolve and commitment to our city and club.

A bit of a downer here though.

I am in the last year of my life and this is the final chance for me to see us win something domestic.

The Fairs Cup was wonderful and I was there. To win this final though would be so huge for us all and for the future of our wonderful city and dearly loved club. I am so lucky to still be here to see this.

I won’t be here next year or any time after though, so I hope and pray to be able to see us stick one up those self-entitled Red clad Mancunian numpties.

If we don’t succeed this time though, I will be mightily disappointed BUT still be so proud of what Eddie Howe and all those committed players have already done for us. I know it is the first step towards a glorious future ahead.

I won’t see it but the pleasure of being on the brink of such times ahead already makes my own passing so much easier to bear.

So to the Club, the Football Team and the Managerial Team – Thank You with all my heart.

Whatever happens on Sunday I am proud to support you.

Ron – A proud Geordie in Hull

Ron has now added this after the final against Man Utd – Tuesday 28 February 2023:

The Final

So much was so good. Just a little further next time….and next time will be very soon!

Well second place isn’t so bad, especially when we get there years before anyone with any sense could expect it.

Disappointing, yes, but for me also so uplifting in all respects.

To see the black and white flags waving proudly at the end of the game brought massive pride and showed the world what is coming – a tsunami of Geordie achievement and the true awakening of our Club and of our City taking its first steps into future history.

How could any of us witnessing our supporters not be filled with pride and longing for that future, which I know is now soon to be ours?

I could also see in the players and in our manager the steely resolve that next time will be a different affair. They get it. Eddie Howe gets it. The owners even get it. It won’t be long.

I’m a proud Geordie. Always have been.

A proud Geordie with hope but now with belief too.

HTL

***Ron also wanted to add the following

To all you Mag readers

I was blown away by the comments of my last (21 February) posting here. I just had to say what I felt at the time.

I just wanted to give truth to what being a supporter of our wonderful club meant to me and how it continues to sustain me.

Obviously I know that it means at least that much and more to many many others of us.

It has taken me some time to clear my eyes having read your comments.

I am humbled, and if positivity and good feelings mean anything at all, I am blessed and all things are possible.

Thank you and God bless you and all your loved ones.

I truly am still affected as I write this, not having seen the comments until after somebody at The Mag got in touch and told me about them.

All the very best

Ron

