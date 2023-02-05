Opinion

A little bit disappointed with some Newcastle United fans

The final whistle blew and around 50,000 Newcastle United fans headed off into the night, to the pub, home, wherever.

The match had ended Newcastle 1 West Ham 1, NUFC missing the chance to get the win that would have put even more distance between ourselves and those outside the top four.

To be honest, I was a little bit disappointed with some of the reactions from Newcastle United fans after Saturday’s score draw at St James’ Park.

After getting off to a flyer and having a goal disallowed in the opening exchange of the game, we did go a goal up after three minutes with a tidy finish by Callum Wilson, who had been put through on goal by an exquisite slide-rule pass by man of moment Sean Longstaff.

It took a while for the visitors to settle and after Tuesday night’s celebrations (see image above) on reaching Wembley in the Carabao / League Cup final, this certainly didn’t look like turning out to be a case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ as far as we were concerned.

However, David Moyes’ Hammers are no mugs, and they fought their way back into the game with a scrappy goal from Bruno Guimaraes’ mate Lucas Paqueta.

The second half saw Newcastle in the ascendancy and Wilson missed out with a gilt edged headed chance.

Anthony Gordon came on for a lacklustre Allan Saint-Maximin to make his debut and immediately gave the team an added spark.

A beautiful through ball by Gordon found Wilson bearing down on goal but great defending by a West Ham defender cleared the danger.

Miguel Almiron was substituted late in the game but he had done well.

If anybody thought that he could have kept his amazing form of this season going without having a slight blip, they should think before they make post-match comments.

We finished the game on top but just couldn’t find a cutting edge to break down a resolute West Ham.

Now, a point from the game in the big scheme of things wasn’t a disaster.

There is still clear daylight between the EPL top four and the chasing pack. Indeed, only Tottenham Hotspur look the only one of these sides possibly capable of gatecrashing the Champions League places anytime soon, and they play Manchester City today.

So as you can imagine, I was very surprised after the game to observe so many cases of doom and gloom and dramatic tales of woe.

There was ludicrous talk about us ‘punching above our weight’ and being ‘toothless tigers’.

Newcastle United haven’t a divine right to roll over everybody who turns up at St James’ Park. We are where we are at through hard work and this has made us very difficult to beat.

It’s been great when we have been scoring fives and fours against the likes of Brentford and Aston Villa at Gallowgate this season, but these scorelines aren’t the norm in the Premier League.

Every team is capable of a good result against any other, as was proven yesterday when relegation threatened Everton turned over table topping Arsenal at Goodison Park in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees.

Newcastle United have drawn ten games this season yet have only lost once…and that was in the last minute at dodgy Anfield of all places.

Our record on the road has been admirable and there has been some stand-out performances, notably against Fulham (4-1), Southampton (4-1), Spurs (2-1) and Leicester City (3-0).

We have come an awful long way in such a short space of time and that has got the priveledged elite standing up and taking notice. If we continue at this rate of knots they will all soon be running for cover and then the whinging will really start.

What I am trying to say is that if any of our fanbase start thinking that we should be winning every game, there is a danger of us becoming like the self-entitled dummy spitting mancs, scousers and cockneys.

We are surely better than that and never want to be like them. We are Geordies and have been grounded for years. If any supporters should know how important self awareness is, it is us.

Next up is an Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall and Callum Wilson reunion at Bournemouth.

I know that the loyal foot soldiers who will be making the long trek to the South Coast will back Newcastle United to the hilt as usual.

You don’t get many moaning minnies amongst that lot, although there can be the odd exception.

Onwards and Upwards.

HTL

