Opinion

A great point for Newcastle United at Bournemouth

Saturday night ended Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1.

This was a great point for Eddie Howe and his team.

Not a great performance but the draw you would take in the circumstances.

Playing against the team second bottom of the Premier League, of course you would hope for a win, however, things don’t always go the way you hope / expect.

Newcastle United didn’t play great, especially when it came to the final third and decision making and providing a significant goal threat.

Plus, any time you go behind away from home, then pretty much any team would at that point take a draw if offered it, except in the more extreme circumstances.

That’s another thing, Newcastle United scored just on the stroke of half-time, you have to think that if Bournemouth had crawled over the line and reached the break in front. It might have been too much for Newcastle to come back, considering how average they were today.

When you play poor away from home, go behind, yet don’t lose, that has to be a great outcome, all things considered.

There was no lack of effort, as usual.

More a case of a lack of accuracy with a lot of the passing, a lack of thought when it came to the final ball in and around the box.

It is days like this that sum up why Newcastle United have gone 17 Premier League games unbeaten, only one PL defeat in the last 24. To go so many matches and not lose is incredible, proof of a team that puts in at least a certain level every match.

It is a player like Kieran Trippier who really sums it up, yet another great captain’s performance and his composure late on when coolly blocking a close range shot on the line and then clearing it, was key to preserving this PL unbeaten record that stretches back six months.

The thing is as well, when Newcastle United have a bad day, they end up with a point, for others it often ends up with a hammering.

Earlier on Saturday, Tottenham took an early lead at the King Power but Leicester came back to batter them 4-1. Spurs are in fifth and had become what looked the biggest challenge to the top four, yet Newcastle United have actually gained a point on them. Two points above Tottenham and NUFC with a game in hand.

Then you had Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea who didn’t improve their positions on Saturday in comparison to Newcastle, all of them having to settle for a point. Fulham the only team in the top half of the table to win today and they are still six points adrift of Newcastle and Eddie Howe’s team have a game in hand.

Another thing that backs up this point as not the worst ever result, is that whilst Bournemouth have conceded the very most goals (32) away from home in the top tier this season, at home they had conceded the least goals (11) of all the teams in the bottom half of the table before today. Indeed, before this match they had conceded less goals at home than Man City (12).

In consecutive away games, Newcastle have failed to beat both Palace and Bournemouth. Indeed, in six games (league and cup), Newcastle United have only scored three goals. An own goal, today’s quality Almiron one, plus Isak’s penalty.

It is a fact of life, some teams you just struggle to score against.

It ended Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 BUT this is a point to be celebrated.

Moving on to 41 points from 22 PL matches and another step closer to finishing top four.

Also worth pointing out that away from home this season, only Arsenal have picked up more points than Newcastle, of all the clubs in the Premier League.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(3 Newcastle United players forced off with injuries against Bournemouth – Bad news on 1 and better news on 2 – Read HERE)

