9 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed to end of April after Tuesday announcement

There are now nine Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Tuesday afternoon meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to the end of April 2023, both dates and times.

Though the Tottenham home match could be moved again…

So nine Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to the end of April 2023 now.

Newcastle United official announcement – 25 January 2023:

‘Six of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled, with five selected for live television coverage.

The Magpies welcome Manchester United to St. James’ Park in just over a month and that game – which had been set for Saturday, 1st April at 3pm – will now be played on Sunday, 2nd April at 4:30pm. Sky Sports will broadcast that game live.

United’s trip to West Ham – which was postponed following the Queen’s passing in September – will now take place on Wednesday, 5th April, with kick-off set for 8pm. Sky Sports will also show that match live.

Eddie Howe’s side’s game against Aston Villa at Villa Park has been brought forward, from 3pm to 12:30pm on Saturday, 15th April, and will be shown live on BT Sport.

Newcastle will now host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 23rd April at 2pm, instead of Saturday, 22nd April at 3pm, though that game – which Sky Sports will broadcast live – is subject to further change should Manchester United be involved in the Europa League the previous Thursday or if Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

BT Sport will show United’s game at Everton on Thursday, 27th April, with kick-off set for 7:45pm. That game had initially been scheduled for Tuesday, 25th April at 7:45pm.

And the Magpies’ home game against Southampton has been moved from Saturday, 29th April at 3pm to Sunday, 30th April at 2pm, though that fixture has not been selected for live broadcast.

Any further alterations to Newcastle United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Carabao Cup final Sky Sports

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

