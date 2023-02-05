News

5 Newcastle United stars makes Carabao Cup team of the semi-final round

Contenders for Carabao Cup team of the semi-finals.

Those players who over the course of the two-legged ties outperformed the rest.

Newcastle United winning home and away against Southampton

Whilst Man Utd did the same against Forest.

Now the Carabao Cup competition organisers have revealed their team of the semi-finals round, based on the Whoscored ratings from the ties.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Carabao announcing the following…

‘The star performers from the Semi-Finals! (Based on WhoScored ratings)’

(Which I take it, means the best eleven players over the course of both legs, not just the second legs of the two semis.)

The official Carabao Cup team of the semi-finals:

As you can see, a slight Man Utd edge it, six players for them and five Newcastle United players.

These were the Whoscored ratings for all the players who featured in the second leg, Newcastle 2 Southampton 1:

Hopefully it will be Newcastle United players dominating, or even just edging…the best eleven on Sunday 26 February.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

