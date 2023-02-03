Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match at Wembley where Newcastle United turned up and contested an even first half, until the 15 minutes before half-time saw Man U take two chances, whilst Burn somehow missed the target and De Gea pulled off a very good save from ASM at close range.

This time it is Dale Thompson:

POSITIVES

The fans

What a weekend!

Any regular traveller to NUFC away games will tell you, it is all about the journey, not the destination.

In the case of Newcastle United and away games (including finals such as Sunday), the ‘journey’ is everything before and after the actual 90+ minutes of football (the destination).

If Newcastle win the match, then that is just a massive bonus.

Fans of other Premier League clubs may claim / believe that they know how to party before and after big matches like Sunday BUT for sure, nobody does it better AND no other club does it in the same numbers as Newcastle United.

As for Man Utd fans, they do of course have thousands of canny fans, up for a good time, BUT it feels like they were / are as always a minority, sandwiched between on one hand the many edgy / gobby trying to intimidate / bully ordinary punters supporting the opposition…and the masses of random glory hunters who might as well have stopped at home and watched it on TV as usual – judged by their behaviour and lack of passion / up for a good time this past weekend.

Even on Sunday night following the game, around Wembley and London generally, you wouldn’t have thought it was Newcastle United fans who had seen their team lose.

Competitive

That old thing about Newcastle United fans just ‘wanting a team / club that tries’ is something that I have never bought into.

With the potential of our football club, that has always existed, if rarely seen these past 16 or 17 years, what the reality is for me, is wanting a team / club that tries to be the best it can be AND is competitive.

I know it is easy to get into an ultra negative frame of mind and only focus on the final scoreline BUT Newcastle United were competitive on Sunday and could so easily have won, if luck had been on their side and NUFC players had shown more of a killer instinct in the Man U box.

These past 11 months and 32 games when Eddie Howe has played his first choice team in Premier League and League Cup (it was a second string with eight changes that lost to Sheff Wed in FA Cup), only Man Utd (once) and Liverpool (twice) have defeated Newcastle United in a match.

Played 32 Won 18 Drawn 11 Lost 3

If you don’t judge that record as competitive nor indeed Sunday’s match alone, overall – despite the scoreline, then I don’t know what your expectations were / are….

On the waggon

These last few days have taken their toll.

I am now back in the Toon but suffering for the excesses of this long weekend in London.

For personal health reasons and searching for a third positive, maybe for the best where my liver etc is concerned that these mad few days of excess in the capital, aren’t becoming a mad few weeks, which is surely what would have been the case if Newcastle United had lifted this mickey mouse trophy…

NEGATIVES

Losing

Whichever way, you dress it up, losing is losing.

The bigger the game, the bigger the negative feeling when the opposition win.

That fall is all the more painful when it happens from a position of getting used to not losing.

As shown above, before that Saturday game against Liverpool the previous weekend, it was Played 30 Won 18 Drawn 11 Lost 1 for NUFC when the first team played in Premier League and (League) Cup.

Defeat it was though, both at St James’ Park and then at Wembley, then every possibility / probability of course that this could end up three in a row at The Etihad next Saturday, before the fixture list starts to look a little more winnable, with games against Forest and Wolves for starters.

Newcastle United can and will come again strong this season.

Media such a joke

You really couldn’t make it up.

Ahead of this final, Erik ten Hag had constructed a false narrative about Newcastle United. The Man U manager making out that NUFC are some kind of ultra negative side, who base their entire tactical approach around timewasting and frustrating the opposition.

I have little doubt that this was anything other than a cynical move to act as insurance against Newcastle United potentially taking the lead and Man U chasing the game in the second half. Ten Hag wanting to put in the referee’s mind this idea, with the hope that if this was the case, he (referee David Coote) would crack down far faster than usual on any perceived timewasting and playacting by NUFC players.

The media of course simply lapped this up pre-match, lazily failing to challenge the Man U manager’s false claims. Eddie Howe’s side anything but timewasters in an overwhelming majority of their matches this season.

How ironic then that as soon as the match kicked off in the second-half, we saw laughable timewasting…from Man U. Every goal-kick in particular took forever to take, Man U players faking injury,going down under the faintest of challenges, whilst at the same time fouling NUFC players time and again to break up play and run the clock down, Erik ten Hag very clearly ordering his side to waste as much time as possible.

David Coote was absolutely useless, the referee taking forever to eventually book David De Gea for his outrageous timewasting, even then it only happened I think because no longer could Coote ignore the Newcastle players and fans repeatedly bringing it to his attention.

After the game, absolutely nothing mentioned about this laughable display of timewasting from De Gea and his teammates. If this had been roles reversed and Newcastle United doing it, the media would have been full of it and Karius booked far far earlier than the Man U keeper was.

Over the top

It is only a minority but I do find it strange how some Newcastle fans reacted to this defeat.

In no way did this bear any resemblance to 1998 and 1999 when Newcastle United got to Wembley finals and were outclassed.

I thought this display against Man Utd was far more in line with semi defeat to Chelsea at Wembley in 2000.

Like that day, not able to turn pressure / opportunities into the goals they deserved, whilst hit by a couple of sucker punches at the back.

Not saying that United were better than Man U on Sunday but certainly Eddie Howe and his players gave them a game, which on another day would have seen black and white ribbons on the trophy.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

