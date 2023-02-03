Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Tuesday night’s match ended Newcastle 2 Southampton 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United started in great style, scored two goals to effectively seal the semi-final victory, a wonder strike from Che Adams though meant it ended up a more uncomfortable final hour of the game than was necessary

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Local hero

What a night for Sean Longstaff.

If there was a script written, it would be for the local lad netting two at the Gallowgate end to fire us to Wembley and the final of the League Cup.

He’s taken his fair share of criticism has Sean.

He broke through under Rafa, got likened to Michael Carrick, then saw his form suffer terribly under Steve Bruce.

Reborn under Eddie Howe’s tactical nous, he is now the fulcrum of our midfield.

Sean’s missed a lot of chances lately, so it was prophetic that he found the net here, when we really needed him to.

He’s a hero. A Tyneside hero. One more big effort in that final Sean!

Generation game

It’s easy to forget that there’s a whole younger generation who have never seen Newcastle in a major final.

The toxic legacy of the Mike Ashley era, right there.

That was all blown to bits on Tuesday night. It was a real moment. The club is well and truly back.

Inspiring the fans of the future, who have known nothing but mediocrity.

Winning at a canter

Take away the nerves you had as a supporter and just look at that semi final over the two legs in hindsight.

We got home with a 3-1 aggregate score. That certainly has the look of having been very comfortable.

You get the sense we can play even better than this.

We did more than enough – but there is so much more to come from this team.

Under Howe’s management we have a real chance in that final, more so than those FA Cup finals in 1998 and 1999.

NEGATIVES

Seeing red

There was a first career red card for our star player Bruno and we’re fortunate he can soak that ban up from the next three league games.

Thankfully he will play in the final, as long as there isn’t some sort of postponement from one of the West Ham, Bournemouth and Liverpool games.

We will miss Bruno in that push for the top four spot we still dare to dream about.

He had had a decent game too. He was class for the opening goal, taking three players out of the game.

He has just dived in and got his marching orders for a similar level tackle that saw Fabinho given a yellow at the weekend in that Brighton v Liverpool FA Cup tie. Where is the consistency?

It’s to be hoped we get a good referee for the League Cup final, not one who is falling over himself to give everything to Man Utd.

Running out of gas

It’s hard to find a negative when we just won to reach a major final.

The drop off in the second half was a slight concern, as we seemed to sit in and try and let the clock run with that 3-1 agg lead.

Something for Howe to work on.

Barren spell

Callum Wilson’s goal drought goes on.

It’s a concern.

All will be forgiven if he is saving all of the this up for a hat trick in the final!

Isak appeared to have a concussion. If that is the case we are down to Callum and new boy Gordon as the only strikers, the latter of course cup-tied for the final.

A squad depth test lies ahead.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

