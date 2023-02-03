Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Saturday night’s match ended Newcastle 1 West Ham 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United started in great style, looked set to put it to bed early, only to then falter as West Ham worked their way into the game, NUFC though then finishing the stronger late on and could / should have won it.

This time it is Dale Thompson:

POSITIVES

Draws (points) make prizes

I think it is fair enough that everybody was disappointed Newcastle got only one point and not three out of this game.

With Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all losing, whilst Chelsea could only draw after spending another half billion or whatever last month, it was an opportunity to really strengthen / reinforce NUFC’s position at the top end.

However, it wasn’t a disaster, which a minority of Newcastle fans make it sound like.

The Premier League stats show one defeat, 10 wins and 10 draws.

If you look at the Premier League table this Monday morning…

Those 10 draws have made the difference between currently top four and instead Newcastle would have been down in eighth on 30 points, the same as Chelsea and only one ahead of Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Ohhhh, Anthony Gordon

I think fair to say that when news broke of Anthony Gordon looking set to be the big January signing, there wasn’t partying in the streets.

The majority of Newcastle fans having faith in Eddie Howe’s judgement but at the same time not totally convinced he is any kind of significant improvement on the status quo, whilst the small minority lunatic fringe were outraged Howe was even considering a player who had proved a little ‘feisty’ before when Newcastle had played Everton.

It was only 25 minutes or so but I think fair to say Gordon impressed and that it already looks very obvious, the 21 year old’s raw talent and characteristics very much fit into what Eddie Howe is wanting this Newcastle team to do.

Chances falling to the right player

Checking back, Callum Wilson hadn’t scored since before the World Cup, it was back in late October 2022 when he scored twice in the 4-0 hammering of Aston Villa.

What was more concerning in the three and a half months since then (allowing six weeks of that was lost to the Qatar World Cup), was Wilson’s overall game wasn’t looking so hot either, especially in terms of him not getting into scoring positions and teammates not able to find him when he did.

Callum Wilson’s goal was a superb finish, especially so early in the game and his run provided the opportunity for Sean Longstaff to produce the perfect through ball.

Whilst I think fair to expect Callum should have taken one of the other two great chances he had, it was though still a massive positive that another similar run he made for the goal, was this time picked out by a great ball from sub Gordon, only for a slight Wilson delay in shooting and brilliant defending preventing a winning strike. Then the same when he was picked out but put his free header from six yards out, straight at the keeper.

If NUFC can keep getting him these chances, I think next time our number nine finishes off at least two of these three type of chances.

NEGATIVES

Losing control of the middle of the pitch

Newcastle were in control for roughly the opening third of the match and then the final third, the stats below (63% possession) back that up.

However, that middle third either side of half-time saw West Ham dominating the ball and dictating play.

This is something Newcastle fans haven’t experienced very much recently, apart from at times against the teams at the top end.

Without Bruno, NUFC really struggled in the middle of the pitch during this 30/35 minutes or so, neither able to break up the Hammers’ play, nor keep decent possession themselves.

In reality though, not a massive negative, as West Ham have the quality of the likes of Rice and Paqueta, the Hammers not really relegation contenders and certainly not relegation level when it comes to the inherent quality of some of their players in midfield.

We’ve started…as we should have finished

It had very much the feeling of Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe had his players primed for kick-off and they could and should have blown away the opposition in the opening 20 or 30 minutes.

Both Southampton and West Ham got a goal around the half hour mark and changed the flow of each game.

Thankfully no damage done for Wembley aspirations but Newcastle not quite having the quality or luck that would have seen him get the bonus two points, as they came back at West Ham once Anthony Gordon helped spark a revival off the bench.

Missing quartet

I think Newcastle United were missing four first choice players out of the starting 10 outfield on Saturday.

Bruno suspended, Isak unavailable and new boy Gordon having had minimal group training with his new teammates. I think, for me, these are quite clearly three of our first choice six in midfield and attack, once everybody is available and this season’s signings are properly integrated / settled.

I think as well that once Matt Targett is fully fit, he will be battling Dan Burn for the left-back spot.

Eddie Howe has made clear that Targett has had underlying injury issues all season and hopefully now the surgery will have sorted that for good.

Burn has been class this season, as he was in the second half of 2021/22.

However, I think in a game at home like Saturday’s, for me Targett could / would be getting the nod as he gives Newcastle more going forward and is arguably at least as good a defender as the big lad from Blyth. Who is a massive asset to the club, whether on the left, in the middle, or even if off the bench for either position.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

