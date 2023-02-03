Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Saturday night’s match ended Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United started brightly but then ran into a nightmare 12 minutes, before bouncing back and playing so well with 10 men for 70+ minutes.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

(The pre-match tributes for Christian Atsu and marking what would have been Sir Bobby’s 90th birthday, showed everything that is good about our club and its fans)

Can’t fault the effort

Despite trailing by two goals, and being down to ten men, it was good to see that the players kept going.

On a rotten night for United, at least there was some fight there, and some attempts to fashion our chances and score goals.

All eyes on Wembley

With the League Cup final looming, this was a game we need to get out of the way, so the full focus can now shift to our first crack at silverware since 1969.

Yes, we wanted to win tonight, but we haven’t, and it is now down to Howe and the players to get ready, and get it right in the final.

It won’t be easy but for the fans we can now look ahead to that big occasion.

Our day out at Wembley is up next.

Talk about Bruno

That was the final game of Bruno’s ban. The good news is that he can play in the final.

The squad depth is a long term fix, so to stand a real chance we need the Brazilian maestro back at the heart of our midfield.

Welcome back Bruno. You need to play the game of your life next Sunday.

NEGATIVES

Red hell

The defending for the first two goals was awful and it doesn’t bode well for taking on Manchester Utd in a showpiece final.

Are we cursed? Genuine question.

If the goals we gave away weren’t bad enough, we have seen Nick Pope come up with a moment of rank stupidity.

That’s a damaging red card. It was painful to see. He will be such a miss. A vital player. The spine of the team.

Pope will be gutted tonight. Upset. He’s let the fans down and will have to take it on the chin and get ready for when he’s available to come back.

His chance to represent Newcastle in a major final has been blown. I still can’t quite believe that has happened.

Devastating. Man Utd fans are reacting with glee.

Eddie blunder?

You’d have thought tonight was the perfect opportunity for Anthony Gordon to start a game at SJP.

It looked a no-brainer.

Instead, Howe has opted to bench him again and Elliot Anderson was thrown into a very high profile game.

Howe is a very good manager but he’s not beyond reproach. I reckon he got that call wrong.

It has been a brilliant season, but we have overachieved, and are about to see some drop off. The classic mid-season slump.

Custodians in crisis

You really couldn’t make it up.

Pope gets a red card.

Darlow is on loan at Hull – and can’t be recalled.

It gets even better.

Martin Dubravka can’t play next Sunday as he went on loan at Man Utd and is cup tied for the final.

That leaves Karius to start next Sunday. He’s a great lad, the big German, but he has barely played any football. It’s a huge assignment for him to shut out the Red Devils.

He has scar tissue from the Champions League final…but at least Sunday offers him a crack at redemption.

Let’s not kid about though, the situation is far from ideal.

It came on a day when we perhaps could have done with Jonjo Shelvey, who had a good game for Forest, oh and a certain Chris Wood scored an equaliser.

Football, eh.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

