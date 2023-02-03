Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday’s match ended Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United went behind via poor defending at a corner but a very good team goal finished off by Miguel Almiron just before half-time, banked a hard-earned away point.

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

Unbeaten In 17

After a result and performance like that one, it’s easy to get a bit down.

Always worth keeping our perspective and that’s a phenomenal 17th Premier League game on the bounce that we’ve avoided defeat. That has equalled an all-time club record.

We’ve only lost one game from our 22 (24 including the end of last season) Premier League fixtures. We’ve played Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham away and not lost to any of them. Likewise, Man City and Chelsea have come to St James’ and not managed to overcome us. Nine points from those five fixtures is good going.

Throw in a cup final and this season has been truly extraordinary so far.

Still On Track

Leicester did us a favour beating Tottenham 4-1 to ensure we stay in the Champions League places.

We’ve got a game in hand over Spurs as well so with 16 games (15 for them) to go, it’s our spot to lose.

We need to get back to winning ways. Defeating the one team that has managed to secure a win against us, would be a great place to start.

Howe Great Was That Reception?

It was expected that Bournemouth fans would show their appreciation for Eddie Howe.

It was brilliant seeing him walking around the stadium after the game and getting rapturous applause from every quarter. What he did with that football club was miraculous.

If he takes us on an equivalent trajectory, he’ll win every trophy in the next decade.

NEGATIVES

Where’s The Magic Sponge?

Wilson didn’t make the squad.

Willock, Almiron and Saint-Maximin all got subbed off due to injuries.

We’re in danger of having a depleted first team when one of our biggest matches of this century comes around in a couple of weeks.

I don’t think Almiron’s was serious and Wilson is predicted to be back for next weekend. Hopefully good news in the week on the other two.

Joelinton needs to be on his best behaviour against Liverpool as he’s now on nine yellow cards for the season, a tenth would mean he misses the next two Premier League matches.

No Bruno, no wins

In the Premier League this season we’ve won none, drawn four and lost one when Bruno hasn’t played.

With him, we’ve won ten, drawn seven and lost none.

It does make you wonder where we would be, had we never signed him.

The importance of another midfielder of equivalent quality is clear and will be top of the shopping list in the summer.

Our general recent form has been pretty frustrating (cup heroics aside of course).

Since Boxing Day we have drawn five of our six league fixtures. In most of those games I felt that we were the better team and should have won. Arsenal is the one exception.

This clash was pretty even and some outstanding work from Trippier on the line meant that we didn’t walk away with nothing.

We need to start turning some of those draws into wins if we are going to keep up the charge for fourth though. Eventually the ineptitude of those below us won’t be enough to keep us in the top four.

A Stark Reminder

The black armband that our players were wearing, was a mark of respect for the victims of the Turkish / Syrian earthquake.

It’s obviously a tragedy for so many but it has a specific link to us, due to Christian Atsu being amongst the missing. The Ghanaian has been on the books for both us and Bournemouth but he was a much more significant figure for us.

A key player during the Championship campaign. His free kick against Cardiff helped seal a victory that meant we beat a record for our most away wins in a season. We’re all hoping against hope for good news.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(A great point for Newcastle United at Bournemouth – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(3 Newcastle United players forced off with injuries against Bournemouth – Bad news on 1 and better news on 2 – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

