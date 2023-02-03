News

3 Newcastle United players forced off with injuries against Bournemouth – Bad news on 1 and better news on 2

Three Newcastle United players were subbed on Saturday night at Dean Court.

Joe Willock going off in the 36th minute and then Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin both in the final ten minutes.

All three Newcastle United players causing concern as they appeared to be forced changes for Eddie Howe.

Callum Wilson missed the match with what Eddie Howe described pre-match as a minor hamstring injury, the NUFC Head Coach saying he was hoping the number nine will be ok to face Liverpool next Saturday.

However, with such a small squad of first team contenders, the last thing Eddie Howe needs is any more players unavailable.

Especially with huge games coming up against Liverpool in the Premier League and Man Utd in the Carabao Cup final.

After the game, Keith Downie of Sky Sports reported on the three Newcastle United players who were subbed.

The Sky Sports man saying that the Newcastle boss had said Joe Willock has a hamstring injury which is a concern.

However, with both Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron, Eddie Howe says he hopes neither of their withdrawals are too serious.

ASM appeared to land badly on his right leg after challenging for a ball at the back post and was subbed, whilst Miggy Almiron appeared to be holding his wrist when he went off.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

