2023 January transfer window final Newcastle United count – 3 in and 10 out

The 2023 January transfer window closed at 11pm on 31 January 2023.

There was of course a slight distraction this time for Newcastle United and the club’s fans.

The small matter of whether 50,000 Newcastle fans inside St James’ Park would see their team progress to Wembley or not.

Happily, as the clock ticked down towards the closing of that 2023 January transfer window, the current Newcastle United team / squad ensured no slip-up against Southampton. A 2-1 victory on the night and a 3-1 aggregate win taking NUFC into the Carabao Cup final.

So how did the 2023 January transfer window end for Newcastle United?

Here are all the ins and outs.

INS

Garang Kuol agreed to join Newcastle in September (2022) and he formally became a Newcastle United player when this window opened. The initial fee a relatively low £300,000 for the exciting 18 year old striker but if hitting certain future targets, Central Coast Mariners will bank far far more than that amount in the future.

Anthony Gordon – The 21 year old attacking midfielder / winger arriving from Everton for £40m up front, plus a potential future £5m worth of add-ons.

Harrison Ashby – Signing from West Ham, the 21 year old right sided defender comes in for a £3m package, which includes potential future add-ons.

OUTS

Santiago Munoz – The 20 year old striker returns to Mexican side Santos Laguna after an extended loan period at Newcastle United, with no permanent deal done.

Dan Langley – The 22 year old keeper joining National League North side Spennymoor Town on loan for rest of season.

Joe White – The 20 year old midfielder heading off to League One Exeter City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Garang Kuol – Almost immediately after arriving at SJP, the 18 year old forward moving to Hearts on loan for the rest of the season.

Dylan Stephenson – The 20 year old forward moved to Scottish Championship club Hamilton on loan for the second half of the season.

Chris Wood – An initial loan deal and a £3m fee going to NUFC according to reports, with then £15m to pay in the summer (although some reports say the £15m includes the £3m loan fee), with an ‘obligation to buy’ for Nottingham Forest.

Niall Brookwell – The 20 year old midfielder joining National League North side Darlington for the rest of the season.

Jonjo Shelvey – Joins Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. Transfer fee unknown but his reported £70,000 a week wages coming off the NUFC wage bill, with media claims of anything from a ‘small’ wage rise to others claiming £100,000 a week now.

Karl Darlow – The Newcastle United keeper moving on loan to Hull City on Tuesday night after sitting on the bench for the second leg victory over Southampton.

Jay Turner-Cooke – The 19 year old midfielder going out on loan to League Two Tranmere for the rest of the season.

