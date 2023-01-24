News

Wor Flags – Request Newcastle United fans help ahead of Southampton Carabao Cup semi-final

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

However, as well as cash, Wor Flags are asking all other match going Newcastle United fans to help them in a more hands on way tonight.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags have reached out for help to supporters, ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’ Park in seven days time:

‘One week today St James’ Park will host its biggest game in decades and for that we’d love for each every one of us to take it up a level.

So once again we’re asking you to #BringYourScarf, sing your hearts out and let’s get the place bouncing.

The sight of tens of thousands of you twirling your scarves before kick off against Leicester was truly incredible – but not quite as incredible as Dan Burn marauding down the left wing before slotting one in the bottom corner.

Whatever happens tonight (in the first leg) we need to make sure that come 8pm Tuesday 31 January, there is a sea of black and white to roar our team on to a Wembley final for the first time this millennium.

We’d love for it to become a tradition to #BringYourScarf for all of our cup ties at St James’ but especially for this one.

We’ll do all we can to make sure the stadium is at its visual best but it will take all of us to make this the atmosphere it should be.

This team deserves a special atmosphere for next week so let’s give them one.

Howay the lads’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this year to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other supporters would like to commit as well.

