Wor Flags – Request help of ALL Newcastle United fans for Leicester Carabao Cup quarter-final plan

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

However, as well as cash, Wor Flags are asking all other match going Newcastle United fans to help them in a more hands on way on Tuesday.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags have reached out for help to supporters, ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City:

‘On Tuesday night we are at St James’ Park for the first time in 2023 and we are asking you to #BringYourScarf.

Led by Eddie Howe, we are dreaming of a first major trophy since 1969 and a return to European football.

In fact, as a City, we are not just dreaming. This City is believing again.

This is our first home quarter final with a crowd since 2006 and our biggest game in years.

Let’s make home advantage count and show our belief in this group of players and management.

We’d like to create a sea of black and white to welcome the lads onto the pitch and make it a special night under the lights.

We all remember the incredible scenes of scarves twirling at Alan Shearer’s testimonial and we want to take that as our inspiration on Tuesday night.

Be part of something special.

#BringYourScarf and most importantly; Bring your voices!

Howay the lads’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this year to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other supporters would like to commit as well.

