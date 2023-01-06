Opinion

When you are 11 years old and live in London surrounded by Arsenal fans – Tuesday night was pretty special

If this Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 article is deemed good enough to go up on The Mag, I (I’m Greg McPeake, Chuks’ dad) would like to add that Chuks is 11 years old and when he started Secondary school in 2022, he was assessed as having a reading age of 9.5 years.

Since then, he has written a number of articles for The Mag, his growing confidence and enthusiasm helping him to now have a reading age of 12.5 only months later.

Thank you to the Editor and everybody else at The Mag, as well as all the people who give positive comments after he has had writing published.

Anyway, on Tuesday night I am happy to say we managed to get tickets for Arsenal away, especially good because we are a Newcastle United family living in exile in London.

This was a particularly massive game for Chuks, as you will see below, because until very recently it hasn’t been the best of times to be a Newcastle United fan down here, especially when you are school age and have to live amongst fans of certain other clubs…

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 2023

Straight home from school and changed, ready to go to the mathc.

Waiting for my Dad to come home from work so we can head off.

We were expecting to go to the pub, to meet my Dad’s friends and pick up the tickets, but only Arsenal fans are allowed in.

Then having an idiotic Dad, he had to start a mini fight (with words, not fists) with the massive bouncer on the door, because they wouldn’t let us in. Just be normal for once Dad, or is it impossible?

No beer for Dad and no J2O for me then.

We meet Dad’s friends on the street and decide to go for a kebab instead, the kebab shop sells beer so my Dad and his friends are happy.

Of course our friend with the bad knee was there but walking a little bit faster. I didn’t want anything to drink though because I wanted Prime at the Emirates.

The walk to the ground was short but sweet, knowing all my mates are Arsenal fans and I am going, although one of my friends was supposed to go but couldn’t .

We got a programme and knowing all my mates at school are Arsenal and I could flex on them during my library lesson (Silent reading).

Finally, I can say Dad got the programme and didn’t forget!

During the game…wow, we can write a lot about Arteta what a joke, he just kept jumping up and down up and down trying to be Jurgen Klopp.

The game was tense, and the ref would always give the foul, nine yellow cards and I’m just surprised no one got sent off .

We should have won it right in front of us at the end, but Wood had another idea, I don’t blame him though knowing the keeper was off his line.

At the very end we had all thought the ball hitting Murphy’s arm would be a pen when the Ref put his hand to his ear, knowing this is most likely a foul, but no it wasn’t, amen.

The Arsenal fans were chanting VAR.

But it was us celebrating VAR like we had scored the winning goal!

It was quite sad but funny on a Tuesday night.

