Opinion

West Ham embarrass Everton as they show them how to behave after Harrison Ashby transfer

Harrison Ashby has moved from West Ham to Newcastle United.

David Moyes revealed that the Hammers did everything they could to persuade the 21 year old to stay, only for the right footed defender to insist that his future was on Tyneside.

In their official announcement (see below), the Hammers stating ‘Everyone at West Ham United thanks Harrison for his efforts in Claret and Blue and wishes him every success in his future career.’

West Ham official announcement – 31 January 2023:

‘West Ham United can confirm that Harrison Ashby has completed a permanent transfer to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

The full-back progressed through the Academy of Football and made his first-team debut in September 2020 at 18-years-old, featuring in a 3-0 Carabao Cup second-round win over Charlton Athletic.

Ashby would make seven first-team appearances in all competitions for the Hammers; three in the Carabao Cup, three in European competitions, and one in the Premier League.

Everyone at West Ham United thanks Harrison for his efforts in Claret and Blue and wishes him every success in his future career.’

Nothing that strange about it BUT just compare how West Ham have behaved, compared to Everton less then 48 hours ago…

Everton official statement – 29 January 2023:

‘Anthony Gordon has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old forward leaves Everton after having submitted a formal transfer request.

Gordon joined the Club’s Academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in December 2017. He went on to make 78 First-Team appearances, scoring seven goals.’

Anthony Gordon had been at Everton for a decade from the age of 11, costing the club nothing, now making them £45m profit.

Yet they can’t even give him a thanks, all the best, no matter how insincere it would be. This shows just how far Everton have plunged when it comes to the way they go about things, like a more downmarket version of the Mike Ashley era Newcastle United.

No wonder Anthony Gordon jumped at the chance to come to St James’ Park,

