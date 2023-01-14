Opinion

We asked Newcastle United fans finish top four or win Carabao Cup? Very interesting result

The question we asked Newcastle United fans on Thursday was – ‘As a Newcastle United fan would you choose top four or winning Carabao Cup?’

Eddie Howe’s team progressing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Leicester, whilst Man Utd beat Charlton at Old Trafford.

Then on Wednesday, Nottingham Forest going through on penalties after drawing 1-1 at home to Wolves. whilst in the other game that night a massive shock, as Man City didn’t even have a single shot on target and lost 2-0 at Southampton!

A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

The NUFC Carabao Cup semi-final matches have now been scheduled and will take place 24 January 2023 at St Mary’s and Tuesday 31 January 2023 at St James’ Park, both with 8pm kick-offs.

So the big question as a Newcastle United fan…would you choose this season winning the Carabao Cup, or finishing top four in the Premier League?

We summarised the two options in terms of main benefits / appeal as:

Top Four

A chance to play in the Champions League.

Then maybe most importantly, access to the Champions League would allow the club’s owners to grow the club far more quickly, with the extra money directly generated by competing in the competition, plus far higher sponsorship deals can be struck due to becoming a CL club.

Playing in the Champions League would make the club more attractive to new signings.

Winning Carabao Cup

Glory.

Winning the League Cup (Carabao Cup) for the first time in the club’s history.

A first trophy of this new exciting era.

Winning a first domestic trophy in 68 years, a first trophy of any kind in 54 years.

So, if it is a choice of two, what did Newcastle United fans vote for?

The final result and our thanks to the thousands of you who voted:

74% Win Carabao Cup

26% Finish top four

So basically, three to one in favour of cup glory.

(A special mention to eight year old Nathaniel N of Cullercoats. His dad got in touch to say Nathaniel had voted to win the Carabao Cup and one of his big reasons for this, was because he had heard the story that Ronaldo could maybe come to Newcastle United if we qualified to play in the Champions League and he (Nathaniel) very definitely doesn’t want that to happen!)

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

