Watch official Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 match highlights here including quality goals and numerous chances

Watch the Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 match highlights below.

An excellence performance that eventually produced the winning goals that the play deserved.

Eddie Howe sending his team out to get at Leicester from the first whistle and within 60 seconds should have had the lead, a wonderful move saw Almiron and Willock combine to set up Longstaff, but his effort from six yards out missing the target.

These extended official Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Creating chance after chance it felt that it could be one of those nights…

However, to their immense credit, this group of players just kept at it and in the end got their reward.

Two wonderful goals winning the game and Newcastle United now waiting to see on Wednesday night who they get in the semi-finals.

This high energy, high quality performance, arguably only possible because of the changes made on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

