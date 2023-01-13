News

Watch Newcastle v Fulham Live TV – Global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Fulham Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to extend a run of 13 matches unbeaten in the Premier League, preferably via a victory (eight win in the last eleven PL games).

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+, ESPN Argentina

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Bolivia Star+

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Burundi SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Chile ESPN Chile, Star+

China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+, ESPN

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cook Islands Sky Sport 1 NZ

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 5

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Djibouti SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+

Ecuador Star+, ESPN

Egypt beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Fiji Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport 1 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Football

France Free, Canal+ France

Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, WOW

Ghana SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Now Player

Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1

India Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Iraq beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel Sport 2

Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mayotte SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Niue Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Norway V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Reunion SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Romania Prima Sport 2, Prima Play, Digi Online, Orange TV Go, Digi Sport 4 Romania, Orange Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Helena SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia Arena Sport 2P

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Csport.tv, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Somalia beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

South Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland Canal+ France, Sky Sport 1/HD

Syria beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan ELTA Sports 2

Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 3

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN SPORTS MAX 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+, ESPN

Vietnam VieON, K+ SPORT 2

Yemen beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Fulham live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

