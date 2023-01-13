Watch Newcastle v Fulham Live TV – Global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Fulham Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to extend a run of 13 matches unbeaten in the Premier League, preferably via a victory (eight win in the last eleven PL games).
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+, ESPN Argentina
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Bolivia Star+
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Burundi SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Chile ESPN Chile, Star+
China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+, ESPN
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cook Islands Sky Sport 1 NZ
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 5
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Djibouti SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+
Ecuador Star+, ESPN
Egypt beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Fiji Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport 1 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Football
France Free, Canal+ France
Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, WOW
Ghana SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Now Player
Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1
India Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Iraq beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel Sport 2
Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mayotte SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Niue Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Norway V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Reunion SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Romania Prima Sport 2, Prima Play, Digi Online, Orange TV Go, Digi Sport 4 Romania, Orange Sport 2 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Helena SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia Arena Sport 2P
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Csport.tv, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Somalia beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Africa MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
South Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland Canal+ France, Sky Sport 1/HD
Syria beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan ELTA Sports 2
Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 3
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN SPORTS MAX 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+, ESPN
Vietnam VieON, K+ SPORT 2
Yemen beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Fulham live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
