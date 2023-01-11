News

Vote for Bruno Guimaraes to win the 2022 Samba Gold trophy

The Samba Gold, is an award given to the best Brazilian soccer player playing abroad.

Created in 2008, the trophy was originally awarded exclusively to the best active player in Europe and had the former midfielder Kaká as its first winner.

In 2021, the award was extended to footballers in all continents (except in Brazil).

The last time (2021 award), soccer star Neymar Jr. took home the trophy, becoming the biggest winner in the history of the award, with five awards in total (Thiago Silva is in second place in the historical ranking, with three awards).

This is the official Samba Gold explanation of how they came up with their 20 nominations…

‘This year’s nominees were defined together with the electoral college, which was responsible for nominating players in the three categories. With these nominations, Sambafoot’s team analysed the statistics, the role, the achievements, and the overall impact of the athletes on their respective clubs from the beginning to the end of the year to create the official lists of nominees for the award.’

Here’s who’s in the running for the 2022 Samba Gold award:

1. Alisson (Liverpool – England)

2. Antony (Manchester United – England)

3. Bremer (Juventus – Italy)

4. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle – England)

5. Casemiro (Manchester United – England)

6. Danilo (Juventus – Italy)

7. Eder Militão (Real Madrid – Spain)

8. Ederson (Manchester City – England)

9. Fabinho (Liverpool – England)

10. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal – England)

11. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal – England)

12. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham – England)

13. Marquinhos (PSG – France)

14. Neymar (PSG – France)

15. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa – England)

16. Raphinha (Barcelona – Spain)

17. Richarlison (Tottenham – England)

18. Rodrygo (Real Madrid – Spain)

19. Thiago Silva (Chelsea – England)

20. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid – Spain)

You have to laugh, it is quite clear that there has been no great analysis as to who should or shouldn’t be nominated. Clearly a case instead of players picked on their longer-term profile / reputation.

The fact that Coutinho, who struggles even to get a game for a poor Villa side (this season and last), is included, but Joelinton is not, tells you everything.

Whilst I think the likes of Fabinho and Paqueta ahead of Joelinton, is also more than dubious.

Anyway, at least it simplifies things, go HERE to vote for Bruno Guimaraes.

