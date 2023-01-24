Opinion

Underlying stats proving yet again Newcastle United are heading in the right direction

Newcastle United are heading in the right direction.

Not breaking news when you consider the results this season, indeed the results throughout 2022 and into 2023 for NUFC.

Nor indeed when it comes to what we watch with our own eyes, the performances a world away from what we all endured back in the likes of 2021.

This is how the Premier League table looks now and indeed will still do, when we reach February 2023:

Just to back this up though, there are some underlying stats from the weekend that massively back up what the results and our own eyes are telling us overall.

These two tables are from TheOther14 who specialise in stats regarding the not ‘Big 6’ clubs.

The first one shows the number of touches each club’s players had in the opposition box in this past weekend’s matches:

Then this second one shows how many efforts on target this past weekend:

Newcastle United could obviously do with extra deadly finishers (as is the case with all teams…) BUT I think just a combination of factors, obviously including poor finishing, have led to goals drying up in a few (Leeds, Fulham, Palace) matches, Arsenal very different as that was away to the league leaders who still haven’t dropped any PL points at home to anybody but NUFC, then Leicester in both Premier League and Cup were fine (five goals altogether).

You can’t have it totally all ways (unless you become an elite team) and Newcastle United ARE better in defence than attack. The stats tell you that, the PL table shows NUFC with the very best defence and the sixth best attacking stats (goals scored!).

It is a bit of the Rafa’s short blanket, if you commit to primarily building from the back, as is the case with Eddie Howe, then you should expect that to be where your biggest strength will be. Likewise the opposite, when Kevin Keegan was in his pomp at NUFC.

Eddie Howe has recruited Botman, Pope, Targett, Burn and Trippier.

Wood was a short-term necessity, leaving only Bruno and Isak (who due to injury has still only started three PL matches for NUFC so far) as more forward (midfield and attack) signings.

Far easier, as Howe has shown, to get brilliant value signings in defence, our current keeper and back four having cost only a combined £73m when you add Schar to them. Chelsea spent that on just a keeper, they have also spent more than that on one defender (Fofana), nearly as much on another defender (Cucurella). Whilst both Man U and Liverpool in past seasons have spent more on one defender (Maguire / Van Dijk).

The attacking game changers are a little bit more difficult when it comes to getting them at good prices. The £41.65m for Bruno is a steal and we are still talking about £40m+. I think we will see Isak excel and NUFC have been really unlucky to see him injured so early and for so long, that has been our record signing (£59m + £4m potential add-ons) remember, missing from the top end.

Going back to the stats above, Newcastle still managed more shots on target than these other 13 PL clubs and as for the other six it was Liverpool (3), Chelsea (2), Man City (7), Arsenal (5), Man Utd (4) and Spurs (3).

The other table above showing number of touches in the opposition penalty area, with 50 against Palace, Newcastle had pretty much at least twice as many as other other 13 in that table. Whilst as for the other six clubs, I don’t have those stats, but I would be surprised if any / many had that kind of total.

Newcastle United are getting an awful lot right and with Isak and probably ASM as well, the attacking stats can significantly improve, whilst at the same time keeping it very controlled and safe in defence.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

