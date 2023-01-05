News

Two Newcastle United stars nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!

The November / December 2022 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including two Newcastle United strikes, from Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock.

Please go HERE to register your vote for Miguel Almiron or Joe Willock, for the Premier League goal of the month award.

Premier League official announcement – 5 January 2023:

Eight brilliant strikes have been nominated for the November and December Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

Watch the goals above and have your say by voting for your favourite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 9 January.

The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Youri Tielemans (EVE 0-2 LEI) 5 Nov

Joe Willock (NEW 1-0 CHE) 12 Nov

Miguel Almiron (LEI 0-3 NEW) 26 Dec

Solly March (SOU 1-3 BHA) 26 Dec

Mohamed Salah (AVL 1-3 LIV) 26 Dec

Eddie Nketiah (ARS 3-1 WHU) 26 Dec

James Ward-Prowse (FUL 2-1 SOU) 31 Dec

Demarai Gray (MCI 1-1 EVE) 31 Dec

Vote HERE for Miguel Almiron or Joe Willock.

(Eddie Howe has been nominated for November / December’s Manager of the month – Go HERE for details of how to vote for him)

(Whilst Kieran Trippier has been nominated for the Nov/Dec 2022 Player of the month. Go HERE for details of how to vote for him)

