Opinion

Totally in love with Newcastle United but please accept my apologies if I have offended anybody

It has been a long last few weeks in the Newcastle United sin bin.

I hope you will forgive me if I confide that at times I felt like Alexandre Dumas’ fictional 19th century hero Edmond Dantes.

After having been banned from The Mag comments section, I believed I had been betrayed and became instantly revengeful.

What had started out as a bit of daft cràic had quickly spiralled beyond my control and unfortunately I had overwhelmingly overstepped the mark.

I was woefully and regrettably out of order and have since sincerely apologised for my sins, the main one being that I broke the trust of a friend after making a failed promise to avoid future mischief.

This self-inflicted sabbatical has just added to my January blues, that haven’t been helped by an awful spate of bereavements.

Newcastle United’s continued unbeaten form in the league, coupled with our potential trip to Wembley in the Carabao Cup, have helped cheer me up though no end.

The performances of Nick Pope and Sven Botman have particularly been pleasing.

We are still sitting pretty in third place in the EPL and our goal difference is a thing of beauty to look at.

Newcastle United’s defence this season is the best that I can ever remember, myself and my mates have been left drooling at their exploits.

For a fanbase that has been brought up on legendary number 9s, as well as hero-worshipping the likes of Bobby Mitchell, Tony Green and Nobby Solano….it is now our newly assembled defence that is currently being lauded and rightfully taking all the plaudits.

I can definitely get used to all these lovely clean sheets.

At the other end of the pitch it is great to see our own very own ‘Rolls Royce’ Alexander Isak, seemingly swinging back into the groove with some beautiful little cameo appearances.

Garang Kuol arrived in the North East earlier this month and has since been sent up to Tynecastle with Heart of Midlothian to continue his development.

After coming from the other side of the world, the geographical logistics of this move also make perfect sense to me.

As I write, it looks like Anthony Gordon is going to be Eddie Howe’s latest addition to the Toon fold. Gordon has an assured first touch with either foot and could give Linford Christie on steroids a run for his money. Lets hope he is quickly made to feel at home in a totally different environment to the one he has come from.

Obviously during my ban I have been regularly amused and disgusted in the same measure by the comments on RTG.

Their latest craze is wishing anterior cruciate ligament career threatening injuries on Newcastle United’s star performers.

So there was possibly a little karma involved when Ross Stewart left the pitch on a stretcher at Craven Cottage this weekend with what looked like a serious injury.

A few of my mates went down to the Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jnr fight in Manchester a couple of weeks ago and we all had a couple of bob on Liam Smith as he went on to win.

What with Liam Smith, Anthony Gordon and even my brother’s ‘scouse git’ son in law Tom, maybe I am mellowing towards those from Merseyside.

It’s Southampton next up in the second leg and I had a pint with the Monk yesterday discussing the game.

We both agreed that there is still a lot of life left in the tie and are taking nothing for granted.

As I write, the January transfer window is ticking down and I believe that Newcastle United will be involved right up until the last minute.

The future is bright and the future is ours.

I have missed the cràic and the ultimate fix that you can only get from being a part of The Mag family.

From now on I will consider the consequences before submitting my often controversial comments.

The articles though will stay as edgy and topical as ever, and I will once again concentrate on bringing more historical NUFC nostalgia in the coming months.

Onwards and upwards… and Howay the Lads.

