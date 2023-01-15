Opinion

Top four breakaway is now definitely on – Just look at Sunday night Premier League table and upcoming games

The Premier League table is looking sweet on Sunday night.

The latest round of fixtures now completed and a chance to take stock.

All Newcastle United eyes of course, now focused on the upper end, rather than the harsher end of the Premier League table that we had become so accustomed to, during a near decade and a half of Mike Ashley.

Friday 13 January:

Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1

Saturday 14 January:

Man Utd 2 Man City 1

Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Southampton 2

Forest 2 Leicester 0

Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Brentford 2 Bournemouth 0

Sunday 14 January:

Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0

Spurs 0 Arsenal 2

Those results leaving the Premier League table looking like this on Sunday night:

The Premier League aim this season now, is surely to try and end the season in the Champions League places.

At the halfway 19 game point, there is now looking a very real chance of a top four breakaway.

Going into the weekend, the eight teams at the top were all playing each other, it ended up with Man U, Brighton, Newcastle United and Arsenal winning, whilst Man City, Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham losing.

The other three in the top four all have a game in hand of Newcastle United but not the case of those fifth and sixth.

Tottenham five points adrift in fifth having played the same number (19) of games as Eddie Howe’s side, whilst Fulham in sixth are seven points behind Newcastle AND Marco Silva’s team have played a game more than NUFC.

It gets even better.

In their next three games, the closest pursuers to the top four, Tottenham, have Man City to play home and away in the Premier League, with an away PL game in between.

By contrast, Newcastle United have a very decent run of three PL games coming up. No complacency hopefully for any of us BUT you do have to think a great chance to extend the gap between Newcastle and those outside the top four, as for Eddie Howe’s team their upcoming PL matches are Palace away, West Ham home and Bournemouth away.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

