Transfer Market

Top 20 transfer spending clubs in world football this 2022/23 season including Newcastle United – New report

Transfer spending in the summer (2022) saw the Premier League beat all records.

Moving forward to January 2023, the cash continues to be spent.

Certainly in the Premier League anyway.

Pretty much all clubs feeling the need to keep on investing seriously in their squads, whether the aim is to compete at the top or try and avoid disaster at the bottom.

A new report from the CIES Football Observatory has looked at the clubs in world football with the highest transfer spending this 2022/23 football season (ahead of 25 January 2023).

The Premier League absolutely dominates and all 20 current PL clubs are in the top 51 in the world when it comes to transfer spending so far this season.

The report shows that when it comes to 2022/23 transfer spending (including future add-ons) by league so far this season:

€3.19bn (£2.82bn) Premier League

€826m (£729m) Serie A

€726m (£641m) Ligue 1

€708m (£625m) La Liga

€689m (£608m) Bundesliga

€228m (£201m) Eredivisie

Chelsea have committed to an estimated ridiculous €555m (£490m) spending already this season under the new owners, signing 15 players.

This is more than double the amount spent by the second biggest spender: Manchester United (€272 million (£240m) for 7 players).

West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers complete an all-Premier League top five.

When it comes to the top 14 highest for transfer spending this season, only three are not English.

Newcastle United are one of the 11 Premier League clubs in this top 14 but a world away from the likes of Chelsea and even Man Utd.

The NUFC figure (14th highest) so far this season when it comes to transfer spending is €144m (£127m), although it is heavily reported that Anthony Gordon could shortly be arriving from Everton.

(All figures are in Euros in the table below, the column on the far left is transfer spending per club including add-ons)

As you can see from this top 20 above, the top five (all Premier League clubs) have spent approx £1.33bn (€1.50bn) just between that quintet. That roughly equates to the entire spending combined, of all the clubs in the next two highest spending leagues (Serie A and Ligue 1).

