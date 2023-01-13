Opinion

Too early to start comparing Eddie Howe with Brian Clough but…

A fairly predictable lead up to the festive season, with England doing their usual bottle job at the first sign of a quality opposition, then later Newcastle United demonstrating a lack of ruthlessness against Leeds and Arsenal and it was “humbugs” all round.

So now, here we are well into the new year, and I thought I’d release a few of the random thoughts rattling round my skull – and yes there’s plenty of room for them.

What there isn’t room for, though, is transfer speculation. I’ll leave that up to the, err, “professionals”.

Brian Clough

I recently watched a documentary on the great Brian Clough, who worked wonders at Derby County, then took Forest to two European cups. “He was a one off,” said the great Johnny Giles, “never in the history of football has a manager turned round a club like that in such a short time!”

It’s way too early to start comparing Eddie Howe with Brian Clough, but I think the “turning a club round in such a short time” comment may have reached it’s expiry date.

(By the way…How much does Mark Knopfler get in royalties every time we play Local Hero At SJP? Does he get another payment when they show the game live on TV? Does he get even more when they put the NUFC highlights on YouTube?)

Underestimating…

Eddie Howe and his staff may have “underestimated” Sheffield Wednesday, but Man City redefined the word, when they got booted out of the cup by Southampton.

To all those who continue to moan about our new found wealth, it’s worth noting that despite bringing on 427 million quids worth of substitutes, Man City still don’t need to worry about excessive fixture congestion later this month.

To put it into perspective, if you sold the subs that Man City brought on against Southampton, you could buy Bournemouth and Fulham football clubs, and still have enough change to buy 23 of the latest top of the range Lamborghini Aventadors.

Stopping Joelinton

A traffic cop on Ponteland Road has managed to do what Premier League defences up and down the country couldn’t, by stopping Joelinton (Charged with drink driving on Thursday).

I hope this doesn’t influence Howe’s team selection for the Fulham game.

I wish I’d been there. I’m curious to know if footballers talk to coppers when they get pulled the same way they talk to refs when they get booked.

Referees/ VAR

Talking of refs – it’s all getting a bit out of hand these days with players swarming the ref demanding VAR checks, waving imaginary cards, kicking the ball away, standing too close when free kicks are taken to delay the restart.

And whatever happened to only the involved player and the captain talking to the ref?

It’s about time refereeing took a leaf out of Rugby’s book. Bring in Nigel Owen to set it all up.

Taking opportunities

It doesn’t seem that long since the stats were telling us that we’d played a full 90 minutes and not registered a single shot on target.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been getting seriously frustrated with Sean Longstaff’s inability to find the back of the net recently, missing sitters on a regular basis.

Perhaps it’s an opportunity for a New Year’s resolution and instead I should be looking on in awe at the number of chances he now gets in front of goal.

One thing I enjoyed about the Leicester match was the number of players having a crack from distance. As the saying goes, you can’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket!

Dan Burn cherry

While progressing in the cup was the ultimate take away from the Leicester game, a very close second for me was local lad Dan Burn popping his cherry in front of a packed house.

Was anybody else asking themselves what the hell Burn was doing marauding that far forward, deep into the Leicester box?

So far this season we’ve got 14 players on the scoresheet and we’re looking good to crack the 17 we got last season.

Nick Pope

Finally, I would like to pay tribute to Nick Pope’s feet.

As a youngster I played in goal, and back in those days the beautiful game wasn’t quite so tactical. When players got a chance to shoot it was always going to be top corner, or at least “up a height”, as the saying goes.

Now, thanks to stats and analysis, many more of the attempts on goal from close in are along the ground, the theory being that a keeper can more quickly push himself upwards to stop a high shot, whereas he’s more dependent on the slower forces of gravity to get him down to a ball along the ground.

I’m a big fan of Dubravka but something we are seeing a lot more of from Pope, is using his feet to stop shots, where the big Slovak might have tried to get down with his hands.

So here’s to the Pope’s feet.

May they forever keep him grounded!

