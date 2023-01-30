Opinion

Tim Sherwood doesn’t rate Eddie Howe signing – That will do for me!

Tim Sherwood has been talking about the Anthony Gordon move to Newcastle United from Everton.

The 21 year old moving from a relegation fight at Goodison Park to a top four battle at St James’ Park.

A bit of a no-brainer for the player.

However, what about the transfer from a Newcastle United perspective?

Tim Sherwood gives his expert opinion…

Tim Sherwood talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle United signing Anthony Gordon:

“I don’t think Eddie Howe is interested in what Anthony Gordon has done in the past…because he has done nothing really.

“He has seen potential in the boy and that he can improve him.

“He is going to help them out of possession because he is very fit, quick, he gets to people (to close them down).

“In possession, he is a bit of a straight liner for me.

“He is not a creator.

“I think he is a runner without the ball.

“He is full of energy and has an eye for a goal…but not that many.

“I think there were better options out there.

“I think they need someone to unlock the door.

“I think James Maddison would have been a better option at 26. He is still a young man.

“Readymade, you know he is someone that will open the door for you.

“Someone like Harvey Barnes, I think he would have been a similar price as well.

“I’m not trying to sell Brendan’s players here…but I am looking at proven, regular and consistent performers in the Premier League.

“Anthony Gordon certainly isn’t one of those.

“But hopefully Eddie Howe sees something in him and he will turn him into a superstar.”

Well, if I had any doubts about Anthony Gordon, they have been swept away now.

If Tim Sherwood doesn’t think this was the right move for Newcastle United then I now most definitely think it is!

The judgement of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth v that of Tim Sherwood…hmmm…let me think.

No new signing is guaranteed to work out.

However, if you went back to each of Eddie Howe’s signings so far, since arriving at Newcastle United. I would wager that Tim Sherwood (and friends) would have been talking negatively about many of them as well.

Both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are very different players to Anthony Gordon and very different ages, Gordon is 21 and Barnes 25, Maddison 26.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if James Maddison did end up at Newcastle, probably in the summer. However, he has just came back from a significant absence with a knee injury and the package, transfer fee and wages, would be far far higher than the Anthony Gordon deal.

Also, one small point. A club has to be willing to sell, for you to buy their player.

