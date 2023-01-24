Opinion

Ticket showing ‘Newcastle United’ and ‘League Cup Semi-Final’ is a first…for me at least

An envelope dropped through my letterbox this morning.

A pair of tickets for the League Cup Semi-Final second leg, to see a ticket stub showing the words ‘Newcastle United’ and ‘League Cup Semi-Final’ is a first, for me at least.

It was early 1976 when we last got to this stage of the competition.

In fact, that’s the only time we’ve managed to progress as far.

Older readers will recall the Final, some would have been there.

As a seven-year-old whose interest in the game was just beginning to develop, I can vaguely remember it, but not the League Cup Semi-Final 47 years ago.

What I do remember, quite vividly in fact, is the programme for the Final.

Within which, there were photos of the two legged Semi Final defeat of Spurs, the full coloured ones from White Hart Lane capturing my imagination more than the grainy black and white ones of the second leg, courtesy of the Evening Chronicle.

The reason for mentioning the coloured montage is because of the classic Brazil away kit that we wore that evening – the same one where Supermac scored an incredible shot on the turn in the FA Cup 5th round at Burnden Park around the same time. Magical times. I wonder what Bruno and big Joe would make of that strip?

Okay, the League Cup, first held in 1960–61, might not have the history, traditions and prestige of the FA Cup. Discredited by many, it concludes in February, long before the FA Cup final plays out in May. It was introduced by the football league as a response to the increasing popularity of European football and to also exert power over the FA. Its earlier rounds provide what was a once welcome distraction at the beginning of the season, when the weather is less inclement and the competition initially took advantage of the roll-out of floodlights, allowing fixtures to be played as midweek evening games. And that’s the point really.

For me, when growing up, although the FA Cup was right at the centre of the footballing calendar, the League Cup was somewhat more mystical. The Final was just another game and when we lost to Man City, it was played on Saturday afternoon amongst the rest of the fixtures that weekend.

In fact, I imagine Dennis Tueart, who had done several laps of the Wembley pitch with the League Cup in hand wearing a black and white striped shirt, had no doubt partied into the early hours and was probably still in bed before the packaged highlights allowed those of us who didn’t make the trek to the smoke, see his overhead kick on ‘Shoot’ whilst choking on our Sunday dinners.

Fast forward four years and the 1979-80 competition introduced two-legged second round ties. Thereafter, until fixture congestion abolished those quirky earlier round clashes some years later, at the beginning of every new season, I for one, looked forward to us being pulled out of the hat with a trip to a lower league side, all but guaranteed.

The first League Cup tie I attended, under the lights at St James, was the 1-1 draw in the second round first leg against third division Oxford United. It was September 1983 and whilst we weren’t in the top flight, King Kev was beginning his second term with us and Arthur Cox had assembled a squad good enough to get back to the top flight at the end of the campaign.

So, we would get past Oxford; surely that was winnable over two legs? Not so, after failing to win the home leg, we were undone in the second leg and went out 3-2 on aggregate. I later consoled myself because Oxford progressed past Leeds and Man Utd before crashing out to Everton in the quarter finals, right at the start of their Howard Kendal inspired revival.

The following season, we beat Bradford home and away in the second round, Chris Waddle getting the winner at Valley Parade as mayhem ensued in that curious double decked stand behind the goal – in the days before the fire. We couldn’t keep up the momentum, succumbing to Ipswich in the next round, failing to beat the Tractor boys in the replay at St James after an encouraging 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

In the 1985-86 campaign, we needed the away goals rule to see off Barnsley before the eventual winners bundled us out at you guessed it, the Manor Ground, once again. Believe me, a trek to Oxford and back on a Wednesday isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and my mate received six points on his license on the way back. Oxford went on the lift the trophy that season, so losing there was maybe not as bad as it had been a couple of years earlier.

Next up, it was Bradford again when our thoughts turned towards the 1986/87 competition. At that time, the Bantams had suffered one of the worst disasters in the history of association football with the fire at Valley Parade at the end of the previous season, when they were meant to be celebrating winning the Third Division championship in a game against Lincoln City. Their matches were switched to Odsall, a huge bowl that usually played host to Speedway and Rugby League. Me and my mate travelled there on the National Express Rapide service and generally got chased around the city centre most of the afternoon, before taking up residency in an amusement arcade where we nearly lost our admission money playing the likes of Line Up and Snappy Viper. We got to Odsall, saw us put in a dreadful performance and lost 2-0. Despite Glenn Roeder’s solitary goal edging the home leg, we crashed out yet again to lower league opposition.

By 1987-88, I had got my first job, although I didn’t start until after the first leg of the second round where the draw had been kind, in that we got Blackpool. A trip to the illuminations was too good to be true and a bunch of us set off in a minivan with some older guys who halfway to Scotch Corner no doubt regretted inviting us young ‘uns along. During a rather eventful day, one of the van’s windows got smashed, as was the window of a chippy adjacent to Bloomfield Road, where we watched an altercation between opposing fans play out whilst stuck in traffic.

I can also recall drunken antics at the Pleasure Beach and on the way to the ground, scrapping with our own supporters, a case of mistaken identity where some idiots thought we were from Blackpool and seemed disappointed when it turned out we weren’t. After the match, two of us didn’t make the van and despite the protestations of those of us who did, it left without them. Thank goodness for Armstrong Galley.

Tony Cunningham scored the only goal that evening – for them, not us, latching onto an errant back pass. In the second leg, we went a goal down early on and naturally, we feared the worst. However, a young Paul Gascoigne was breaking into the first team and he scored the pick of our four goals as we surged back to overcome the seasiders, 4-2 on aggregate.

Our cup revival was short lived, Wimbledon extinguishing our hopes in the next round.

In the 1988-89 second round, we were pitted against third tier opposition, Sheffield United. At Bramhall Lane we were ripped to shreds by Tony Agana and Brian Deane and totally capitulated, hammered 3-0. The mood didn’t improve on the way home when we lost one of our companions just north of Wetherby, the lad in question deciding to take his chances on the A1 rather than face the hiding he was likely going to get, for an earlier altercation with the guy who had organised our coach.

Despite a spirited second leg where John Hendrie and Mirandinha scored, the damage had been done in South Yorkshire and we were out once again.

I’ll stop there (it was Boro who beat us over two legs the following season if you’re interested).

Suffice to say, despite my longing for success in a competition that over the years has seen the likes of Norwich, Oxford, Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Swansea, Sheff Wed, Villa and Leicester win it, we’ve never got close. Hell, even Luton won the thing in 1988.

Countless debates have raged on this site over the past several weeks and although I’ve never needed convincing, the consensus seems to be that most of us think this is a competition worth winning.

I’ve been strongly suggesting since we won at Tranmere that we can, and will, do it. Don’t ask me why.

Obviously, Eddie’s team is more than capable of going all the way but I just have a good feeling about it.

