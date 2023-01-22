Opinion

This Premier League table on Sunday morning will answer a lot of your questions

I never get tired of looking at the Premier League table.

Funny that, because not very long ago, it was something I did everything I could to avoid.

The same with watching Match of The Day, Sky Sports post-match / post-weekend analysis, radio phone-ins…you name it.

Now the Premier League table is a thing of beauty.

Something to be looked at and treasured, something that should be appreciated AND also occasionally prompt you to look back at where we have (very recently!) come from.

I have seen a lot of angst and frustration expressed after Newcastle United dominated but failed to win at Crystal Palace.

I get it.

However, if failing to take our chances and not making the best of the countless great positions our players got into, both in open play and on set-pieces, is the biggest thing we have got to worry about, then I would say we are in a pretty good place.

This Premier League table on Sunday morning will answer a lot of your questions…

Now, Newcastle United haven’t ended up with that league position and those stats by accident. Nor is it some kind of lucky run.

Very much like we experienced / enjoyed under both Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, Eddie Howe already has got his team playing in a system where everybody knows their jobs and everybody buys into it.

When substitutes come on, they absolutely know what they have been asked to do, whilst those already on the pitch understand how Eddie Howe wants these new arrivals from the bench to be accommodated.

Who can ever forget the total shambles under Steve Bruce? Well if you have forgotten then shame on you.

I can remember two really stand out instances that were total embarrassment, though I am sure there are countless others you will come up with, where players and Steve Bruce weren’t always on the same page. Maybe a bit more time on the training pitch might have helped…

Anyway, the first of those was Bruce’s very first game. A very boring negative NUFC match (after Steve Bruce had arrived and declared that from the very first kick-off his Newcastle United side would always play on the front foot…only for us to discover that this front foot would be almost permanently planted around our own penalty area, in defence!) but a credible point at home to start the season against Arsenal set to be banked. Then Willems came on for Shelvey and the whole thing was total chaos, the Dutchman clearly didn’t know exactly what he was supposed to be doing, those already on the pitch not knowing either, before we knew it Arsenal had taken advantage of the Bruce created mess and Aubameyang scored the winner.

As usual, Steve Bruce hanging the players out to dry, blaming them rather than accepting responsibility for something that was clearly his fault.

Some might say Steve Bruce had just arrived back in August 2019 but as February 2021 showed, this was far from a one-off. Newcastle leading at home to Wolves, Matt Ritchie comes on for Krafth on 72 minutes, within a minute the visitors score through Neves and United lose two points.

Yet again, Steve Bruce blamed the players. This of course led to the infamous Matt Ritchie training ground clash with Brucey, as Ritchie wasn’t prepare to let Steve Bruce get away with scapegoating the players for his blunders.

The shameless Bruce went even further on this one. Instead of taking responsibility, he not only blamed the players for this one, he also then blamed the journalist who got the scoop on Ritchie having called him out.

Anyway, moving swiftly forward once again to happier times.

Happier times that have an ultra professional dynamic committed hard working Head Coach behind everything we do.

As I said at the start, where Newcastle United are now at, hasn’t happened by accident.

After 20 Premier League matches in 2021/22 it read:

Played 20 Won 1 Drawn 8 Lost 11 Points 11 Goals For Goals 19 Conceded 43 GD -24

After 20 Premier League matches in 2022/23 it reads:

Played 20 Won 10 Drawn 9 Lost 1 Points 39 Goals For 33 Goals Conceded 11 GD +22

After 20 games last season Newcastle were second bottom and now we are third top.

Under Eddie Howe NUFC are 28 points and 46 goals (GD) better off and that is based on only the first 20 PL matches of a season!

The failure to win at Palace overshadowed the fact that a new club record was set, the first time in Newcastle United history that the team have gone 15 games unbeaten in the top flight. The thing is, as we know, that Anfield match should have seen Newcastle win (the second Isak ‘goal’) never mind only draw. If the referee hadn’t added more and more time on until Liverpool could score the winner, Eddie Howe would now be sitting on a run of 22 Premier League matches unbeaten.

Eddie Howe has introduced a way of playing where in most matches, Newcastle United dominate the game, play good football and the opposition struggle to even get into NUFC’s box, never mind forcing Nick Pope into a save.

More work and quality needs to be done / added BUT we can see what Eddie Howe is doing and I for one absolutely love it.

When a player gets in front of goal and fails to make it count, that is football, something the Head Coach can’t influence once they are on the pitch and get into that shooting position. He can’t do the shooting for them, he isn’t playing FIFA!

The same when Newcastle players get into great positions but choose the wrong pass, or the execution of the right pass isn’t good enough.

I think a valid point on set-pieces that we need a plan B but at the same time, Newcastle are getting a decent number of opportunities via set-pieces, once again players just not taking those chances. Maybe as well opposition teams knowing more about what Newcastle United will now do on set-pieces, so if somebody sharing the deliveries with Kieran Trippier, it would keep them guessing more. Ideally that would be a left footed player, or possibly get Bruno on them.

Anyway, despite ‘only’ a draw at Palace, the sun is still shining in our house, I hope it is in yours too.

