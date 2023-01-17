Opinion

This is the partnership that has been key to Newcastle United success

Newcastle United at the halfway point.

Eddie Howe’s team in third place, a point behind Man City and ahead of Man Utd on goal difference. Arsenal nine points ahead of NUFC and looking very good.

Amongst the many amazing things you can point to in this Newcastle United transformation, is the fact that only 11 goals have been conceded in the opening 19 Premier League games of the season.

To put that into perspective, as Steve Bruce created absolute chaos, no more so than in defence, last season in the opening four PL matches Bruce’s team / defence conceded 12 goals.

Indeed, whilst Eddie Howe’s side have conceded only 11 goals in the entire first half of this Premier League season, in 2021/22 it was 42 (FORTY TWO!) in the opening 19 PL matches.

Of course, the second half of last season we could all see incredible progress that was been made thanks to Eddie Howe.

Once he got his feet under the table and got an understanding of what needed to be done, the defence / defending was really knocked into shape.

Whilst 42 goals were conceded in the opening 19 matches last season, that dropped to 20 goals in the final 19 PL games.

Plus, 10 of those second half of the season goals came in just two matches (Man City and Spurs away), so just 10 conceded in the other 17 PL matches in the 2021/22 second half of the season. Only one clean sheet in the opening 19 PL matches of last season, seven clean sheets in the final 19.

So Eddie Howe had Newcastle United definitely moving in the right direction BUT this season, that has gone up even more notches, especially in defence.

Especially since September…

These are the Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League results when Eddie Howe has started both Fabian Schar and Sven Botman:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Man City 3

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

(September 2022 international break)

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Conclusions

What a partnership!

The only Premier League match that Newcastle United have lost this season, so far, was the one at Anfield. That night Eddie Howe had Schar and Botman as unused subs, Lascelles and Burn in the middle, Targett at left-back.

The bare statistics of when Schar and Botman have started alongside each other in the Premier League…

Played 16 Won 9 Drawn 7 Lost 0 Goals scored 29 Goals conceded 8

However, I think it is worth drilling down further and look specifically at what has happened since September 2022.

Back then, Sven Botman was named as usual in the Holland Under 21s squad BUT declined the invitation, saying that having just joined a new club, in another country, he felt his priority had to be staying with his club during the international break, working hard and trying to impress Eddie Howe enough to convince him to put Botman in the starting eleven.

It worked.

Eddie Howe has started Sven Botman in all 12 PL games since then, all of them alongside Fabian Schar, those 12 most recent matches giving us…

Played 12 Won 9 Drawn 3 Lost 0 Goals scored 25 Goals conceded 4

It is also very much worthwhile pointing out that in this run of matches since September, Newcastle United have played four of the ‘big six’ (Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal) and conceded only one goal in over six hours of football against that quartet. That single goal actually coming from a very surprising blunder by Kieran Trippier, something neither Schar nor Botman could have done anything about.

It has of course been a real group / team effort BUT key to it, for me, has been the Schar / Botman partnership.

Eight clean sheets in these last 12 PL matches, only one goal conceded in each of the other four.

The last five Premier League matches have seen Newcastle concede not a single goal and indeed, if you include the Leicester cup match, when Schar and Botman have played together it is clean sheets in the last six games.

When it comes to partnerships in football, none is more important than in central defence, understanding each other’s game and working together in perfect harmony / synchronisation.

Fabian Schar and Sven Botman have clearly got that AND when you look further into the underlying stats, it gets even more extraordinary.

Nick Pope has been superb BUT with these two in front of him, it certainly helps.

Schar and Botman helped limit league leaders Arsenal to only four efforts on target. Before that point the Gunners had scored in every single PL game, home and away, this season, whilst they had also won every single PL match at home.

In the other five of the most recent six matches when Schar and Botman have started together, (all stats from bbc sport) Nick Pope has only faced six efforts on target. That is crazy. Testament to those in front of him, especially in central defence.

It gets even better.

As well as all the defensive stats we can quote, you also have the undeniable fact that both Sven Botman and Fabian Schar are excellent on the ball. Newcastle retain possession, knock it around the pitch, then time after time it is Schar or Botman who will supply an excellent forward pass to cut through the opposition, or they carry the ball themselves.

Two excellent central defenders and an…excellent manager.

When you think Fabian Schar couldn’t even get a game under Steve Bruce (Schar started just 33 of Bruce’s 84 NUFC PL matches), Bruce preferring Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark…

Quite astonishing.

Yes, Eddie Howe convinced the Newcastle United owners to pay £35m for a 22 year old Sven Botman BUT transfer spend is all about value for money, not just how high or not the transfer fee is. Safe to say that just like Bruno, Sven Botman is already easily worth more than twice the amount Newcastle paid for him.

If this partnership can stay clear of injury for the rest of the season, I think it can be a key factor in a spectacular final Premier League placing AND potentially, who knows what in the Carabao Cup.

