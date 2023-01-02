Opinion

This is no cause for despair at Newcastle United

The Eddie Howe magical mystery tour has only just begun (to quote Karen Carpenter, while mangling my musical references) and so far the setbacks on the pitch for Newcastle United have been few and far between.

In an attempt to put into perspective the latest 0-0 draw, here’s a reasonably unbiased summary of the season as we enter 2023.

Just the one loss, when a dodgy set of officials prevented us from gaining at least a draw at Anfield.

As for other games in which Newcastle United dropped points, we were denied what looked a perfectly good Callum Wilson goal at the Amex; we were by far the better team at Molineux (more attempts, more on target, more corners and more possession); further incompetent effin’ reffing cost us two points at home to Palace; we dominated Bournemouth in the same way we were by far the better team against dirty Leeds; and at Old Trafford we had the most obvious penalty (Varane on Wilson) not given, as well as having as many attempts on target as the hosts (two apiece).

Only against the current league champions (when they had 21 attempts to our 12, with 10 on target to our six) would I politely suggest we were perhaps a little fortunate to gain a point, even then though Newcastle United went 3-1 up and denied what was another clear penalty, this time Stones on Schar just before half-time.

Thanks to the winter World Cup, we’re not even halfway through what has to date been a great season for the Mags. A slow start in August and September, with one win, one unjust defeat and five draws, morphed into a memorable October and November.

There’s an awfully long way to go but, whenever I listen to football discussions on the wireless these days, Newcastle United are being touted as serious contenders for a Champions League qualifying berth. And, no, I’m not referring to rentaquotes and wind-up merchants looking for an easy headline.

Arsenal apart, each of the so-called big six have struggled at times. They have all lost more matches than us and conceded more goals than Nick Pope. Honestly, if he becomes any better, I might be tempted to convert from atheist to Roman Catholic. Eleven goals against in 17 games is a staggering achievement. And to think we were told just over a year ago we were appointing a head coach whose teams didn’t know how to defend. Pull the other one; it’s got Dan Burn’s very big left boot on it!

United are scoring at the rate of nearly two goals a game despite fielding Alexander Isak only three times, a striker reported to have cost nearly £60m; despite Wilson missing five games; despite Allan Saint-Maximin missing eight. How many of our seven draws would have been turned into wins if Eddie had been able to call on the services of that trio week in, week out?

All of the above facts and factors tell me United are fulling deserving of third place.

On paper, we don’t have the third best squad in the Premier League.

On paper, we don’t have the third best starting XI.

On paper, several teams floundering in our wake have spent a lot more US dollars, petro-dollars and assorted other types of filthy lucre.

They have massive and massively dodgy sponsorship deals. They are serial winners, if only in qualifying for the Champions League.

That’s what we’re up against. With Eddie on our side, anything is possible.

So, please don’t throw up your hands in despair when we drop two points at home to dirty Leeds. Only two other Premier League clubs had more attempts at goal this weekend. One, Liverpool, were incredibly lucky to take all three points at home to Leicester, whom we thrashed on Boxing Day. The other, West Ham, were booed off the pitch. Only four clubs had more attempts on target than we managed: Arsenal, Brentford, Man Utd and Palace. That’s football.

Yes, we squandered a few good chances, though not as many as Darwin Nunez wastes in any given game. My favourite chant of the festive season came from Villa fans, who told the pony-tailed Uruguayan: “You’re just a sh.t Andy Carroll, sh.t Andy Carroll.” I would advise Mr Carroll to consult his libel lawyers pdq.

Anyway, if you’ve reached this point, thanks for your patience and a happy new year. Be thankful for what this season has given us already and look forward with hope to the next part of Eddie’s magical mystery tour.

As my Islington-born former boss said yesterday: “It’s been a while since Arsenal v Newcastle United was a big match.” Bring it on!

