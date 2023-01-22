Opinion

This is awkward for Crystal Palace fans whilst they are singing F… The Saudis

The Crystal Palace fans were at it again.

I was at Selhurst Park yesterday as Newcastle United did everything but get the goal that would and should have won the game.

Indeed, so dominant were Eddie Howe’s side, if NUFC had scored one, then I think with an ultra defensive Palace having to then come out and attack, Newcastle would have comfortably picked them off and scored a few.

Anyway, off the pitch, as I say, we had the Crystal Palace fans at it again.

Their ‘ultras’ (funnily enough, their ultras aren’t apparently quite ultra enough to do away games…..it doesn’t sound quite so poetic as have you ever seen a mackem in Milan, but has anybody ever seen a Crystal Palace ultra at St James’ Park???) of course produced the flag that all the London journalists loved when Newcastle United played their first away game after the takeover.

The Crystal Palace fans enjoying their moment of glory as the moral guardians of the Premier League.

Fast forward a season and they were at it again.

Their ultras and all repeatedly chanting ‘F… the Saudis’ at the opposition players, management, fans, whoever.

Credit to them, a fanbase who would for sure, never ever accept having their season tickets and match tickets subsidised by cash from the Saudi Arabia regime.

Newcastle United fan Ben Winthrop was one of the many who spotted a ‘slight’ inconsistency…

Palace mob singing “fuck the Saudis” for half the game. Meanwhile on the advertising boards… 🤡 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/oHFd9QMcWM — Ben (@BenWinthrop) January 21, 2023

So just who are Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED)?

‘SED is an Egyptian joint-stock company equally owned by the Saudi and Egyptian governments, with a capital of EGP 1.9bn.’

‘Founded in 1975, SED is one of the leading companies in the field of real estate development and investment. It was established under the umbrella of an international agreement between the government of Egypt, represented by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Finance.’

The thing is, the loftier you get on your high horse, the further it is to fall.

The lack of self-awareness from other fanbases, the ones who are most critical of Newcastle United fans for simply keeping on supporting their team like they always have done, is so often embarrassing.

Manchester United fans are surely the ‘best’ of all.

When loads of their supporters simply ignore their club’s VERY longstanding arrangement of taking money from the Saudi Arabia regime. Money that then subsidises their season tickets / match tickets.

Where have their campaigning, outrage and principles been these past 15 years and counting, with the Saudi regime the longest existing sponsors of Man Utd.

The Saudi regime through the state owned Saudi Telecom have ploughed fortunes into Old Trafford for 15 years, since 2008, and continue to do so.

Then in 2017, Man Utd agreed yet another very lucrative revenue stream from the Saudi regime, ‘the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia’ in partnership with Manchester United.

As a Newcastle United fan, I am honest, the same as the vast majority. I simply don’t have an answer when it comes to who owns Newcastle United, or indeed any club. It is just another piece of globalisation that I didn’t have a vote on. Yes, I can vote with my feet / money and stop going to watch Newcastle United in protest, just as Crystal Palace fans or Manchester United fans can do if they are not happy when it comes to their clubs taking money from the Saudi Arabia regime.

No doubt some journalists / fans would say it is different, that owning clubs and having sponsors and taking advertising is all different.

Hmmm.

What it looks to me like, is a lot of people / fans want it all ways.

They want to slag off Newcastle United fans BUT when it comes to their own club and Saudi Arabia money, they will claim…Aaah, but that is different.

As the brilliant Groucho Marx once famously declared ‘Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them… well, I have others.’

