Opinion

This is a Newcastle United story I never thought I would get the chance to tell…

Well my fellow Mags, this is getting serious.

Back in October 2021, the Newcastle United takeover gave us the right to dream again, but if any of you seriously believed that just 15 months later we would be on the verge of a cup final, then I want some of what you drink.

However, here we are with a cup final now tantalisingly almost within our grasp.

Although I still have that voice rattling around my head, which shouts “this is Newcastle United, we always mess it up”, I just can’t see how we will blow this wonderful opportunity.

Sadly, I won’t be inside St James’ on Tuesday night, so I am envious of the 50,000 who will be there. They will hopefully be making memories that will stay with them for ever.

I’m one of those old beggars on The Mag who are old enough to have been inside the ground the last (and only) time we did a League Cup semi-final in 1976.

To say we live in a different world to the one that existed back then is some understatement…

Holidays abroad?

Try Seahouses or Scarborough.

Mobile phones?

Try putting 2p into a stinking red phone box.

Own your own home?

Obviously I can’t speak for you, but I can count on one hand the amount of kids I grew up with, whose parents didn’t live in a council house.

And as for St James Park?

Only the East Stand still exists. It does make me smile each time I walk up to the ground and look at Shearer’s bar. Do those drinking inside realise what went before? All those steep steps up to the Gallowgate and the biggest open air toilet on the planet!

I am astonished at just how much I remember about the night of the Spurs second leg, considering I genuinely could not remember what I had for tea three days ago.

We were at school that day. As soon as the home bell goes, it’s a frantic race home, to grolph down a Carricks pasty and chips before heading to the market square to get the 17.30 bus into town.

About 12 of us got on the bus, but unbelievably, my best mate was missing. Two hours earlier, the game was all he could talk about.

More of this later.

Correct me if I’m wrong lads, but this game was not all ticket, I’m sure I was in a mega queue outside the Leazes an hour before kick off?

I have been thinking about the best way to describe being on the Leazes terraces. So how about comparing it to those wildlife documentaries that show a pride of baboons sitting on a rock.

Those baboons don’t sit anywhere, oh no, it’s an extremely well organised seating plan.

So was the Leazes and the various aggro boys who inhabited it.

The top baboons taking pride of place high up behind the goal, while the next hardest would be flanking them. While down near the cinder track would be us teenagers who were not part of any gang.

I wonder if anyone out there reading this was part of the top baboons gang?

Anyway, back to the match, and what a match it was. There was way over 50,000 in the ground that night, despite what the official attendance says. Just look at the very sketchy tv footage.

We never really looked like losing once we scored early, although having said that, when Spurs scored late on, it did get a bit squeaky backside time.

After the game it was the mad rush of hundreds of kids towards Worswick bus station to get home. I arrive back in Chester-le-street square still buzzing from the match I had witnessed.

As I walk up the street I glance up the side street between Woolworths and Burtons, where I see my best mate in a passionate groping session with a blonde .

Then I realise the blonde in question is my girlfriend for the past year.

Now this is the bit where I tell you that I proceeded to take the head off the shoulders of my deceitful pal, but the truth is, I remember simply saying “you missed a hell of a game mate ” before walking into the night singing que-sera-sera.

So what became of the girl?

I have no idea.

What became of the git of a best friend?

Well, when Newcastle United got to their next semi final, 22 years later against Sheffield United, he was inside Old Trafford standing next to me.

I guess that although romantic relationships may come and go, when it comes to our shared love of Newcastle United, some things can’t be broken.

Returning to the present and I hope and pray that the Newcastle United kids inside the ground on Tuesday, will have wonderful memories of their own, which they can tell their grandkids about in 2070!!

