They now respect Newcastle United, fear us

It ended Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0.

A third goalless draw after 90 minutes with Crystal Palace in league and cup competitions has happened.

With Newcastle United sitting third in the Premier League table, I can understand the frustration of the fans that we failed to take advantage and score the winner, to take the three points we’d been made favourites to take prior to kick-off.

Am I disappointed we didn’t win?

Yes, naturally I am.

Overall though, we are still in pretty good shape.

We have now broken a club record in unbeaten top flight league runs.

The point at Selhurst Park has now made it 15 Premier League games unbeaten, with nine wins and six draws, 33 points in total accumulated from this run of matches.

It was yet another clean sheet, six in a row in total in the Premier League, whilst only five goals conceded in this 15 match unbeaten run.

All I can see is progression.

Saturday night was a game Newcastle dominated and we didn’t even play that well.

We looked off the pace and perhaps it’s a combination of fatigue and players with the League Cup semi-final first leg on their minds on Tuesday.

Overall, I couldn’t be any happier with the results and the progress we’ve made in the past 15 months. Disappointing goalless draws against Crystal Palace and Leeds United in recent matches are not going to divert me from that.

For every few disappointing results, we’ve had brilliant performances like the one away at Tottenham, or the hard earned point at top of the table Arsenal.

These disappointing 0-0 draws are all part of our progression and journey towards the top. Newcastle United will learn from them and improve as we go along.

I would rather see games where we haven’t played well in them but still dominated and draw, than scraping results like we did far too often in the past.

The fact we are disappointed that Newcastle are now drawing away from home and that Crystal Palace at home are setting up to defend to try and get a draw against us, shows how far we have come.

They now respect Newcastle United, fear us.

It’s up to us now to evolve our game to find ways to break stubborn opposition down. It will come, no doubt about it.

Comments welcome.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

