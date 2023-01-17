Opinion

These Premier League clubs were doing fine until they met Newcastle United – Next up Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are the next Premier League team to stand in the way of Newcastle United.

A win for Eddie Howe’s team would take them to six points off the top, with Arsenal then playing home to Man Utd on the Sunday.

This Selhurst Park clash at 5.30pm on Saturday, a match where Newcastle could make it 15 Premier League matches unbeaten and 10 wins in their last 13 PL matches (the other three having been draws).

This season, Eddie Howe’s side have gained a reputation for bringing to a shuddering half a team’s good / great form.

On Boxing Day, Leicester faced Newcastle United, the Foxes on a run of six wins in their last seven matches, scoring 16 goals in those seven games and conceding only one. NUFC blowing them away 3-0 and it could have been far more.

Arsenal would be currently sitting on seven Premier League wins in a row and 11 home PL victories in a row, if it hadn’t been for that nasty Newcastle United upsetting Mikel Arteta.

In the last 20 Arsenal Premier League matches home and away, Newcastle United are the only club to prevent the Gunners scoring, twice! At St James’ Park in May 2022 and at The Emirates in January 2023.

Back in October 2022 Man Utd were on a run of six Premier League matches with five wins and just one defeat (to Man City), Newcastle went to Old Trafford and got a goalless draw.

However, on Saturday we meet a Crystal Palace team that Newcastle United sent into a tailspin back in November 2022.

Patrick Vieira and his players came into that League Cup tie at St James’ Park on the back of a run of half a dozen games where they had won four and lost only one, drawing the other.

Newcastle United, Nick Pope in particular, broke that uplifting run of form.

That defeat at St James’ Park began a run that has now seen Crystal Palace lose six of their last seven matches, Patrick Vieira now suddenly under a lot of pressure. Palace out of both cups and now dropping down the Premier League table.

Once again, the fates appear to have conspired to give Newcastle United an extra helping hand ahead of the match at Selhurst Park.

Last weekend Marco Silva moaned that his team had only 64 hours to recover and prepare to face Newcastle United, after a tough but deserved win over Chelsea on the Thursday, Eddie Howe and his players having almost twice as long to recover and prepare after beating Leicester on the Sunday.

This time Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side will have had six full days to recover / prepare, whilst for Patrick Vieira and his players, they will have only just over three hours more than Marco Silva’s Fulham had. Crystal Palace at home to form side Man Utd tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

In an ideal world, Crystal Palace will run themselves into the ground and beat Man Utd, then roll over on Saturday and help Newcastle United to open up a three point gap over Man Utd (who play at Arsenal on Sunday).

This is a key time you feel at the top (and bottom) of the Premier League, a time where you feel getting the right results can really set up the rest of the season.

Saturday is the start of the homeward run for Newcastle United, the first game of the second half of this Premier League season, a dominant win over Crystal Palace would very nicely then set up two weeks free of NUFC Premier League action, with ONLY the small matter of two games against Southampton that could take Eddie Howe and his team to Wembley.

