The truth of what really happened with Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

The final whistle blew, Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1.

Yet another FA Cup exit at the first attempt, a third season in a row.

An FA Cup exit to a League One club, a second season in a row.

In the aftermath of such a result, it is interesting to see how people react, especially other Newcastle United fans.

The default for numerous NUFC supporters is to then decide who was to blame?

I suppose the reasoning is that if you can identify who was / is to blame, then for a lot of these people, then they can rest a little easier. They have solved the puzzle, found the answer to why Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 turned out that way, these fans satisfied that they can tell everybody else what was definitely the cause of the defeat.

Chris Wood missing that late chance is clearly the person / moment of choice for the vast majority. If he had taken that glorious opportunity one on one with the keeper, created brilliantly by Joelinton, then Newcastle would not have lost.

Yes, I think at the very least, Newcastle would have got a draw and a replay, if the Kiwi had scored that chance instead of launching it over the bar. However, to try and make this defeat all about that one incident is pathetic.

To want to scapegoat one player for the defeat is embarrassing, to say the least.

In reality, whilst the Wood chance was glorious, the Elliot Anderson one was even more glaring. The ball fell to him five yards out and yes the keeper did save it BUT Anderson should have given him zero chance. Should have burst the net.

If you have played football at any level, I reckon 99% of you would agree with me that you’d rather have the Anderson chance over the Wood one. Both are crystal clear opportunities but when you are on the move and even minimally off balance, when the ball is then squared from the right and you are right footed, then always a chance you will sky it as Chris Wood did. It doesn’t alter the fact it was a bad miss but I think important to accept that these chances are missed. The Anderson kind of chance can also be a fail, as it proved yesterday with the keeper saving, however, when you are set and not off balance, only five yards out and the keeper on his line, you have the entire goal to blast or place the ball into.

I am not trying to scapegoat Anderson instead, just pointing to the reality of these chances that came Newcastle’s way.

The Alexander Isak headed opportunity from five yards out was only very marginally worse than Anderson and Wood’s chances, like Anderson he should have gave the keeper zero chance but he did.

These things happen, what I think you also have to factor in is that between them, this trio (Wood, Isak, Anderson) have only started seven Premier League matches between them this season, if you are playing regularly then I think it massively helps.

I also feel a bit sorry for the likes of Elliot Anderson in particular, when he does get a rare start, it invariably is in a much changed team. So you don’t have that solid tried and tested every week solid foundation of the rest of the team used to working in a particular system, used to each other, where then if Anderson or whoever comes in as a rare starter, a lot easier for him to slot in with the reassurance of everybody around him knowing their jobs.

At Hillsborough, you make eight changes and it is very different, pretty much a whole different one-off team thrown together for this single match.

Newcastle United gifted two great first half chances to Wednesday and then both the home side’s second half goals were assisted I think by the away team, partly due to a different combination of players in the NUFC side meaning they didn’t do exactly as the usual group of players would do in the same circumstances. If the Newcastle side that played at Arsenal, had been playing on Saturday, then I absolutely think it would have been a clean sheet for NUFC.

That doesn’t mean that Sheffield Wednesday didn’t play well, nor score good goals from their perspective, they absolutely did do well. Especially Windass when those opportunities came to win the game.

I also find it amusing when some Newcastle United fans go to this other extreme of saying Sheffield Wednesday definitely deserved to win the match.

I am not saying that the home side fluked the result BUT what I am saying is that based on how the two teams played, even accepting Newcastle didn’t play particularly well, based on the various chances to score and good situations at either end, NUFC still absolutely deserved to win.

Those three sitters (described above) alone would have won the game, even if Sheff Wed had still got their two goals. Never mind all of the other chances Newcastle had, whether that was Isak, Ritchie, or whoever.

Jacob Murphy sadly is so far off what is needed, he tries his best but is so poor, he is through with just the keeper to beat and then instead of going around him, he lifts the ball over the keeper but seemingly not trying to score with that lob, runs around the keeper but by that point a defender plenty time to get back. Zero confidence or belief in himself, certainly at PL level. Another time he found himself one on one with an isolated League One level defender and nobody to help him (the defender), you could quite literally feel the fear in Murphy, if he had just knocked the ball either side of the last defender, he was either in on goal or Sheff Wed down to ten men. Instead he just froze and looked behind him for help, somebody to pass the ball / buck to. Yet I still saw some people on Saturday night claiming that ASM had to be sold because he doesn’t fit in with this Newcastle team now, ASM would have been away and past this League One defender and for my money, scored.

I like Javier Manquillo and he has been a canny squad player. I saw plenty fans claiming he had a great game last night, hmmm, up to a point. He gave it his usual effort and did ok defensively and charged forward regularly, however, when getting into great positions and loads of times to pick the pass, his final ball was atrocious on at least three occasions. Trippier would have delivered and that is the difference, the extreme gap in quality between our strongest and weakest players.

The real truth is far too difficult for many Newcastle fans to accept. That rather than one person, one decision, one incident…the outcome of any match is decided by countless factors.

I think something else that very much gets lost when Newcastle fans start looking for who to blame, is that you have to also take into account that none of these players are deliberately missing, or not putting in the effort. I have watched a lot of other football this season and certain individuals who play for other clubs and even whole teams at times, definitely haven’t put in 100%. Whatever any of us think about Newcastle United performances, we know for a fact that everybody, whether it is Trippier, Pope, Botman, Joelinton and Bruno, or Murphy, Wood, Lascelles, Lewis and Manquillo, they are all giving it maximum effort.

Sometimes effort isn’t enough, sometimes you just get it wrong, or you get unlucky.

As for any knacker who is blaming Eddie Howe for Newcastle United losing, they need to at the same time ‘blame’ him for not losing any of the other games these past eight months apart from that travesty at Anfield.

As Bruno Guimaraes said last night after this defeat, Newcastle United are now a team who very much wins AND loses together.

Newcastle United fans should buy into this as well.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 69

Sheffield Wednesday:

Windass 52, 65

Possession was Sheff Wed 25% Newcastle 75%

Total shots were Sheff Wed 9 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Sheff Wed 4 Newcastle 7

Corners were Sheff Wed 1 Newcastle 11

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 25,884 (4,500 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 69), Anderson (Willock 60), Longstaff (Bruno 60), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 60), Ritchie, Isak (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fraser, Burn,

