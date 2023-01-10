The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Tuesday night…
The photo you have all been wanting to see today, after Newcastle 2 Leicester 0, the snap can be seen…yet again.
Yes, that winning feeling is there once again, for the first time in 2023.
A mini win drought had seen Newcastle United go three games without a victory and a post-match winning photo.
However, a massive performance from the players tonight, absolutely dominated the opposition and totally deserve this first League Cup semi-final since 1976.
If Newcastle’s players had taken half their decent chances, this would have been a massacre.
As it is, back on the winning trail and a return to keeping clean sheets, as well as a two-legged semi to look forward to, that will do nicely.
Another photo = Another win.
This season now shows a record in all competitions of Played 23 Won 13 Drawn 8 Lost 2.
Keep them coming!
The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.
Well, it doesn’t look like it is doing any harm!
Enjoy!!!
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Burn 60, Joelinton 72
Leicester:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)
Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)
Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)
Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)
Referee: Darren England
Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)
Newcastle United:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)
Unused Subs:
Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood
