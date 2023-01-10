Opinion

The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Tuesday night…

The photo you have all been wanting to see today, after Newcastle 2 Leicester 0, the snap can be seen…yet again.

Yes, that winning feeling is there once again, for the first time in 2023.

A mini win drought had seen Newcastle United go three games without a victory and a post-match winning photo.

However, a massive performance from the players tonight, absolutely dominated the opposition and totally deserve this first League Cup semi-final since 1976.

If Newcastle’s players had taken half their decent chances, this would have been a massacre.

As it is, back on the winning trail and a return to keeping clean sheets, as well as a two-legged semi to look forward to, that will do nicely.

Another photo = Another win.

This season now shows a record in all competitions of Played 23 Won 13 Drawn 8 Lost 2.

Keep them coming!

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Well, it doesn’t look like it is doing any harm!

Enjoy!!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

