The evolution will be televised at Newcastle United

These are very different times at Newcastle United.

The broadcasters can’t get enough of us.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce produced the near impossible, making NUFC all but unwatchable, with the TV bosses responding and where previously Newcastle United had always been popular choices no matter how the results were going. The Ashley / Bruce combo saw our club / team increasingly ignored when it came to live TV selections.

Well, not the case any longer and indeed history surely made.

The first nine Newcastle United matches of 2023 have all been selected for live TV coverage in the UK (full schedule below).

I can’t recall / imagine that this has ever been the case in the past, quite so many in a row without a break. This big match run has seven Premier League games and one each in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Every chance that this run could get even more extreme when it comes to Newcastle United Live TV matches, as Man City away is the first PL game in March and will surely be an all but guaranteed choice when the March PL TV choices are revealed later this month.

If getting past Leicester, then it would be more guaranteed NUFC on Live TV, as both legs of the semi would be shown, as indeed all Carabao Cup semi-final games are (as well as the final…).

As for the FA Cup, if United get past Sheff Wed then, depending on the opposition, every chance NUFC would be chosen again.

Whilst the first seven Newcastle United Premier League games of 2023 have all been selected by Sky Sports and BT Sport. Interesting that the first 17 PL matches this season saw only a very average eight of them selected, this included the two rounds of Amazon Prime matches when all 20 PL clubs are shown twice, so from the other 15, Sky Sports and BT Sport only picked six of the 15 between them. Well actually there was another selected but the West Ham away game was postponed due the suspension of matches following the Queen’s passing.

As Newcastle United now prepare to face the ‘Invincibles’ in their first game of 2023, Eddie Howe has taken NUFC from being the ‘Unwatchables’ to becoming the ‘Unmissables’!

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (7.45pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player (FA Cup third round)

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

