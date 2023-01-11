Match Reports

The A-Team are back

Newcastle came into the game having made eight changes.

Everything reversed, back to the team that has proven itself a match for everything thrown at it over the past few months.

The big guns returned and clicked straight into gear against a Leicester City side who haven’t had the same sort of run. From the off it looked like a game NUFC knew they could win and one LCFC knew that they couldn’t. The A-Team are back.

Forty seconds in, Sean Longstaff should have scored. Willock’s cross found him in front of goal and a few yards out but not for the first time this season, he blazed over the bar.

Within a few minutes Bruno had twice failed to hit the target from distance, failed not by much, but still he is better than that.

Wilson had a shot deflected for a corner, Burn nearly got on the end of JL’s nod back and Leicester keeper Ward had to make a save from Longstaff soon after. By the time the game settled down in the middle of the first half, United should have had the game won.

Leicester had pace in attack and a bit of trickery, Longstaff and Burn were both booked justifiably for ending counter attacks ‘tactically’. Daka went through on goal, didn’t fancy his chances of beating Pope one on one and passed across goal to Harvey Barnes who was nowhere near the pass. The game was lost by the time Leicester were involved again. United raised their game and Bruno and Miggy brought saves out of Ward. The Toon had dominated the first half but with no reward. A familiar tale.

The second half started as it was to go on, fed by Miggy ‘The Face’ Almiron, NUFC charging down the left and JoeLinton’s deflected shot hitting the post before going out for a corner. Kieran Trippier went down with what looked like a hamstring injury after that corner and it was one which seemed to limit his involvement for the rest of the game. He played on but not at a hundred percent. That fairly lengthy stoppage galvanised United even further, both players and fans upped their efforts. It was more than enough.

It was the start of a superb forty-five minutes for JoeLinton and Joe Willock. Both were tremendous, JL continuing his excellent form, Willock having his best game in a while (which is saying something, he has played well all season). I am a big fan of the JL/JW partnership on the left and they were magic against Leicester, with Willock playing ahead of JL they seem slightly more effective than the other way around.

Then of course there is Dan Burn cantering up to help. His moment would come. Not when he headed over from ten yards when he should have hit the target, but he gave warning when linking up with JL and JW and having a cross deflected just over the bar.

Shortly after he scored the goal we had all been waiting for, a goal that was coming since 8pm and a goal that he would have to dance for afterwards. A right-foot finish after some first time Joe business, coming at the end of a five minute siege, one joyously celebrated on and off the pitch. The Dan Burn story continues, he has been literally massive for NUFC in the last twelve months. And he might like to take the next finishing session on the training ground too.

The goal led to attacking substitutions by Leicester but like on Saturday, those strikers hadn’t had time to settle before JL made it two. Much has been made of Leicester’s defending as a throw-in went from Trippier to Wilson to Almiron to JL and into the net but it was still a great goal to watch, another fabulous move at the end of an enduring spell of pressure. “A good offense is the best defence”. Thank you Hannibal Smith.

To say that the last twenty minutes at 2-0 was game management would be a little harsh on NUFC, who ran themselves into the ground to the end.

Isak replaced Wilson, who looked jaded, whatever illness he has had has obviously taken its toll. ASM came on for Miggy who had tormented Leicester all game, Maxi tried the same thing. It would also be a little harsh on Leicester who fashioned two great chances for Jamie Vardy and one for Tieleman’s before the end of the game. Vardy’s first miss was like Longstaff’s and Chris Wood’s against Sheff Wed, an absolute shocker, a first time side-foot from eight yards in the middle of the goal, unmarked and unhurried. His lass may be a grass but she is probably a better finisher than he is now. As for Tielemans, I’m hoping he just didn’t want to score against his future teammates.

A quarter final won and Brendan Rogers defeated, nice.

Firstly, because it was his “Newcastle can win the league” nonsense on Boxing Day which led to Eddie Howe saying it too and a predictable dip in results afterwards. You can think it Eddie but you can’t say it. You should have just said what BA Baracus was thinking, “Everybody knows the mans a fool.”

Football is about winning the next game and if you do that enough, you get somewhere. Eddie Howe will need to retain his focus to steer United through the waters ahead that might bring reward unseen in the league for a couple of decades, in the cup in a lifetime. He’ll know that the further the make up of the team gets away from the first eleven, the quicker the sum of all parts is reduced. He’ll know that the team still misses far too many chances, that the opposition are getting used to the style of play.

Leicester like Leeds were clever enough to always have a man spare to pass to, just not brave enough to use that space once it came. He will also know that bizarrely the antics of Mikel Arteta have now marked United’s card as enemies of football, rather than his own card as a posturing hypocrite. All will have a bearing on the second half of the season unless addressed. Perhaps as Hannibal once said “Of course I’ve got a plan, but it’s a secret.”

Today we can celebrate that Newcastle United have progressed to our first semi-final in a long time, since Cardiff I think, when I watched Celestine Babayaro warming up before our match against Manyoo and knew we were both wasting our time.

No such feelings this time around, whoever NUFC draw in the next round, they will have to play very well to beat this team. If they do, fair enough. That’s where NUFC are now.

An A-Team that is as good as anyone on the day. As able, as organised, as committed and as hungry. When it is put it like that, no wonder it has happened. Football is as easy and as difficult as that.

The A-Team are back.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

