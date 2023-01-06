News

The 2022-23 FA Cup prize fund – Official announcement from The FA details round by round payouts

These are the details of the 2022-23 FA Cup prize fund.

The amount of money clubs can potentially earn, right up to the final on Saturday 3 June 2023.

The 2022-23 FA Cup prize fund payouts shown below, round by round.

These amounts are on top of money clubs bank from gate receipts, cash which is shared between the two clubs in each match (with a percentage going into the central pot), after expenses.

Clubs also bank bonus money when their game is chosen for live TV broadcasting.

The FA official announcement – The 2022-23 FA Cup prize fund:

The FA Cup Season 2022-23

Payments made from The FA’s prize fund

Extra preliminary round winners (208) £1,125

Extra preliminary round losers (208) £375

Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444

Preliminary round losers (136) £481

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125

First round proper winners (40) £41,000

Second round proper winners (20) £67,000

Third round proper winners (32) £105,000

Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000

Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000

Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000

Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000

Semi-final losers (2) £500,000

Final runners-up (1) £1,000,000

Final winners (1) £2,000,000

Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of clubs receiving the respective payment per round.

***Looking at the official 2022-23 FA Cup prize fund, Newcastle United would bank £3.9m solely from prize money, in winning the FA Cup for the first time in 68 years. This is the same for any club joining at this third round stage, with £105k + £120k + £225k + £450k + £1m + £2m = £3.9m

