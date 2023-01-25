Transfer Market

Tan Kesler makes public Karl Darlow transfer from Newcastle United

Karl Darlow is on his way out of St James’ Park.

Newcastle United signed the goalkeeper eight and a half years ago from Nottingham Forest.

Karl Darlow instantly loaned back to Forest for 2014/15 season, since which, he has been based on Tyneside.

No longer though, i-news revealing that a loan deal has been signed and the 32 year old is joining Hull on an initial loan deal, which could turn into a permanent long-term move.

Newcastle United have Nick Pope as number one, with then Martin Dubravka coming back early from his Man Utd season loan, to be number two. With Loris Karius signing on until the end of the season as the third keeper. Karl Darlow now set to leave and Mark Gillespie also needing a new club if he is to get back on the pitch.

Hull City Vice-Chair Tan Kesler speaking to i-news:

“Karl Darlow is coming from Newcastle, we have completed his paperwork.

“In terms of when we will announce, it’s a tricky one, I want fans to be patient with us.

“The club – Newcastle – and the player wanted to participate in their cup journey and we have respected that.

“Hopefully once it’s done he will be joining us but the paperwork already has the signature on it.

“There’s no problems with the deal.”

Martin Dubravka is cup-tied and so Karl Darlow was on the bench at Southampton last night.

It now remains to be seen whether Darlow will move this week, or whether he will be on the bench next Tuesday night for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, before the move to Hull actually happens. Leaving it that late would appear a little unlikely, as next Tuesday (31 January) is also transfer deadline day, so presumably Karlow Darlow would need to have his medical after finishing any involvement in matchday squads with Newcastle United.

